WISE — Ridgeview overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit Thursday to win its first Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament championship.
The win came in dramatic fashion.
The final points of the 50-47 victory over Virginia High (7-2) came on a goal-tending call and a free throw with a half-second left on the clock from sophomore Terran Owens.
With the game tied at 47, and after Ridgeview (10-0) missed two consecutive shots from under the basket with 22 seconds left to play, Owens stole the ball around midcourt and sprinted to the other end of the floor, where he put up a shot as time was winding down.
“I was so nervous,” Owens said. “That was probably the craziest moment of my life.
“I thought about not going up with it. I just looked up and saw two seconds and I said, ‘Well I guess this is it’ and I went up.”
Owens’ shot was pinned up against the backboard, which resulted in a goal-tending call.
Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw said he could not see the last-second shot from Owens.
“I really couldn’t see it because the ref was in my way,” Gallishaw said. “It’s the referee’s call. It’s not my call or anybody else’s. I didn’t see it. It was a tough game.”
WHAT A COMEBACK
The win came after a third-quarter 13-2 scoring run from Virginia High gave the Bearcats a 40-25 lead halfway through the frame.
Ridgeview battled back to cut the Virginia High lead to 44-35 by the end of the third and dominated the scoring in the fourth quarter.
A 10-2 scoring run over the first six minutes of the fourth cut the Virginia High lead to 46-45 with 2:04 left in the game.
The Wolfpack could not take the lead, but did tie at 47 with 1:26 left to play on a bucket from Owens.
The score remained the same until Owens’ game-winner.
Tournament MVP Cannon Hill scored 14 points for the Wolfpack.
Hill averaged 17.5 points and six rebounds in the tournament for Ridgeview.
That was probably the craziest basketball game I’ve been a part of,” Hill said. “The fans were great, the crowd was great, everything was great. It was just fun all night.”
Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan said he hopes the momentum from winning the tournament and his team staying unbeaten will carry over to next week when the Wolfpack begins play in the Mountain 7 District.
“It’s huge,” McCowan said of the momentum. “The Mountain 7 is the toughest district, maybe in this whole state. We knew we had to have a tough nondistrict schedule to get us ready. We had challenges this week and we had challenges last week and I think it’s really going to help us.”
TIGERS WIN THIRD PLACE
Honaker and Chilhowie battled throughout the game with nine lead changes and five ties before Honaker took tournament’s third-place spot with a 55-52 win.
The Tigers (5-6) scored the final points of the game on a 3-point shot from Caden Boyd.
Boyd hit the winning shot with 1:28 left in the contest.
Chilhowie had two chances to tie the game, but missed 3-point attempts with 14 seconds left in the contest and at the buzzer.
Aiden Lowe scored 22 points to lead Honaker, while Boyd added 14 for the Tigers.
Chilhowie (5-5) got 18 points from Isaac Booth and 15 from Zac Hall.
CHAVEZ STANDS TALL IN EAGLES’ WIN
Ethan Chavez put on a show in leading Rye Cove to a 51-43 win over Eastside in consolation bracket play.
The senior finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead the Eagles to a 51-43 win over their Cumberland District rivals.
The game was tied 24-24 at halftime.
Rye Cove (8-1) outscored the Spartans 27-19 in the second half, including 12-6 in the third quarter.
Eli McCoy and Reece Mullins finished with 13 points apiece to lead Eastside (5-6). McCoy also had 10 rebounds.
PIONEERS STRONG IN WIN OVER GRUNDY
Lebanon scored first and never trailed on the way to a 58-44 win over Grundy in a consolation bracket game.
Brody Wess led Lebanon with 20 points, while Keyton Keene finished with 10 for the Pioneers (7-2).
Jonah Looney led Grundy with 16 points, while Isaiah Boyd had eight points and eight rebounds for the Golden Wave (2-7).
RAIDERS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT
J.I. Burton continued its recent success with its second win in as many days over a Class 2 opponent.
After taking a win over Wise Central on Wednesday, the Class 1 Raiders (3-6) took a 49-38 win over Class 2 Richlands in the consolation bracket.
Lonnie Lindsey led Burton with a double-double performance of 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Jaymen Buchan finished with nine points and nine rebounds for the Raiders, while Clay Hart added nine points.
Richlands got 14 points and eight rebounds from Sage Webb.
ROLEN LEADS NORTHWOOD PAST CENTRAL
Cole Rolen hit six 3-pointers and racked up 24 points to lead Northwood to a 75-52 win over Wise Central (1-7) in the 11th-place game.
The Panthers (3-4) also got 16 points from Owen Doane and 14 from Eli Carter.
Jack England led Central with 11 points.