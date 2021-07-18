BIG STONE GAP — This weekend’s Lonesome Pine Invitational was slated for 36 holes of golf.
Mother Nature had other plans.
After a full 18-hole opening round on Saturday, the 90th annual invitational at Lonesome Pine Country Club was reduced to nine holes on Sunday for most of the field because of three heavy rain showers that halted play and slowed the golf tournament’s pace.
The Super Seniors and Seniors divisions did manage to complete an 18-hole round on Sunday, but the Championship division and five flights were reduced to nine holes in order to complete the tournament.
GOING STRONG
Regardless of the number of holes played, Knoxville’s Craig Reasor led the field and took the win after shooting a 2-under par 34 Sunday.
After dominating the LPCC course on Saturday and tying a club record for lowest 18-hole score in competitive tournament play with a 61, Reasor finished with a 61-34-95 in the tournament’s 27 holes.
Reasor’s finish on Sunday may have been a little more impressive than his record-tying performance on Saturday.
The former Lincoln Memorial and Lee High golfer battled through three rain delays and was over par through the first three holes.
Six holes later, he finished two-under to win the tournament title, eight strokes ahead of Wise Central’s Jack England and former Virginia Tech golfer Garland Green.
“I hated that we couldn’t get it all in, but it was a good tournament, and I really enjoyed it,” Reasor said.
He said the heavy rains did have an effect on his game.
Craig Reasor, of Knoxville, shot a 61-34-95 in the rain-shortened Lonesome Pine Invitational ⛳ tournament. Sunday's rain limited play to 9 holes. Reasor, a former LMU and Lee High golfer, talks about winning the 90th annual LP Invite and playing through the rain. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/w7sJgmrg69— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) July 18, 2021
“The greens had a little bit of water on them,” Reasor said. “It cost me a shot or two with just balls stopping right on the lip that I think yesterday would probably go in.”
Former UVA Wise golfer Evan Sturgill finished fourth, two strokes behind England and Green and 10 off the lead with a 105.
Cayman Ratliff (107), Mike Damron (108), Matt Dotson (108), Clint Lowe (108), Mike McCall (109) and Rhyne Hammitt (117) rounded out the top 10 in the championship division.
TWO IN A ROW
Johnson City's Pat Kenney shot a 4-under-par 67 Sunday to finish the tournament with a 143, good enough to win the Super Seniors division.
The win was the second in as many weekends for Kenney, who won the division in the Ridgefields Invitational on July 11.
Kenney’s win came early in the day before the heavy rains fell on the course.
It was the second tournament in a row that he defeated Kingsport’s Bob Ross, who finished with a 75-69-144.
“I just felt really comfortable,” Kenney said of his strong Sunday game. “I was able to put the ball where I could be a little more aggressive than I could on Saturday.”
Jim Hughes finished third in the Super Seniors with a 146.
SENIORS FINISH
The Seniors also got in 36 holes for the tournament.
Cary Daniels, also of Kingsport, finished with a two-day total of 136 to beat Robert England (141) and Mark Halvorson (148).
FLIGHT WINNERS
All five flights finished the tournament with 18 holes on Saturday and nine on Sunday.
Justin Sturgill (112) won the first flight, while Glen Pearson won the second flight with a 117.
The third flight win was shared by Leroy Mullins and Mark Lunsford. Both finished with a 124.
Kevin Black and Brad Moore each finished with a 128 to win the fourth flight, while James Lawson was the fifth flight winner with a 144.