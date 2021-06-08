GATE CITY — Taylor Blevins used good timing to pitch her best game of the season.
In a complete-game performance in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District softball tournament Tuesday, Blevins scattered seven hits, recorded six strikeouts and walked two in a complete-game performance that carried Gate City to a 5-0 win over Abingdon
Gate City pitcher Taylor Blevins threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday to help the Lady Blue Devils to a 5-0 win over Abingdon in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District 🥎 tournament. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/u908BuP3zN— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 8, 2021
The Lady Blue Devils (7-6) advanced to Thursday’s tournament semifinals. They’ll travel to John Battle to play the top-seeded Lady Trojans in a 1:30 p.m. game.
“This was, I’m going to say, probably one of my best games,” Blevins said. “I really put in the work today because I just felt like it needed to be done and we needed this win really bad.
“We all worked together as a team and I couldn’t do it without my defense. They really stepped it up, too, and it was a good game all around.”
EARLY JAM
The Lady Devils played error-free in the field, which came in particularly handy early in the game.
Abingdon’s first three batters singled to load the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning.
Blevins got out of the jam with help from a double play. Abingdon cleanup hitter Lauren Woodall hit a groundball back to the pitcher, who threw to catcher Avery Johnson for the forceout at home. Blevins then threw to first baseman Savannah Monroe to retire Woodall.
Sydney Nunley followed by popping out to Gate City second baseman Kally Wood, retiring the side and keeping the game scoreless after half an inning.
Gate City then did plenty of damage in the bottom half of the frame.
Kiersten Quillen singled, Addie Gibson walked and Sarah Thompson laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. One out later, Monroe drew a walk to load the bases.
Makayla Bays and K.K. Baker followed with back-to-back singles that scored Quillen, Gibson and Monroe for a 3-0 lead.
Coach Cara Noe talks about Gate City's 5-0 win over Abingdon Tuesday in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District 🥎 tournament. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/hlbjPvVn4Q— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 8, 2021
“We had a big defensive stop in the top of the first inning. That momentum carried over with us on the offensive end in the bottom of the first,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said.
“I’m just proud of the way we came out. I’m so proud of Taylor and the way she pitched. Our defense played well behind her. It was a good day for us today.”
GETTING STRONGER
Blevins only got stronger as the game went along.
“My arm was getting warmer and I was feeling it and I was really getting some go at it,” she said. “I was just feeling it. It was a good game.”
Gate City added two runs in the third to give Blevins a little more security.
“We were able to move some baserunners,” Noe said. “We put some pressure on them. Timely hitting, we’ve been missing it. So hopefully now we’ve found it.”
Thompson and Baker each finished 2-for-3 and Quillen went 2-for-4.
Chloe Odum accounted for three of the Lady Falcons’ seven hits.