EMORY — Emory & Henry and the NCAA made it official Friday.
After 18 months of preliminary work, college officials announced NCAA approval to begin a three-year transition from Division III to Division II.
That moment when everything changed 🤩 #GoWasps | #StingersUp | #BlueCollarGoldStandard | #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/NChm6B4sr1— Emory & Henry Wasps (@GoWasps) July 9, 2021
“This is a monumental moment in our institution’s immense history as we continue to position Emory & Henry as the flagship higher education institution of Middle Appalachia for scholars and athletes,” E&H President Dr. John Wells said. “Reclassification has been a high priority within our strategic plan as we prepare for the future of higher education.”
MOVING TO THE SAC
Following a transition year, E&H will move from the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference to the DII South Atlantic Conference in the fall of 2022.
Currently a 13-member league, the SAC includes area schools Virginia-Wise, Tusculum, Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial and Mars Hill.
E&H will become a full member of DII and the SAC in the fall of 2024 if it meets all criteria during its three provisional years.
The Wasps will compete in 19 of the SAC’s championship sports, among them the league’s combined men’s wrestling championships with Conference Carolinas.
“From the beginning, it has been clear that Emory & Henry aligns well with the values, goals and mission of Division II and the SAC,” said Anne Crutchfield, the college’s athletic director. “While a transition will take time, I anticipate that we will quickly become a highly competitive member of the SAC.”
SAC Commissioner Patrick Britz is excited about E&H becoming the 14th member of the league.
“This is great news for both Emory & Henry and the SAC,” Britz said in a release. “I know President Wells, Anne Crutchfield and numerous others on campus have worked tirelessly to get to this point and we are confident the transition to Division II will be a smooth one. The SAC looks forward to the Wasps joining the league in 2022-23.”
COACH’S PERSPECTIVE
Competing in the SAC will not be an easy chore.
Emory & Henry is transitioning to NCAA DII from DIII & will be a provisional member of that @SAC_Athletics in the fall of 2022. E&H asst. AD & baseball coach Trey McCall talks about the move. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/qbmMrHs29n— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) July 9, 2021
“Athletically, it’s going to be hard for us,” said Trey McCall, E&H’s baseball coach and assistant AD. “Whether it’s athletics or the college in general, I think it’s a good move.”
McCall noted that the move will help E&H renew rivalries with regional schools both inside and outside the SAC, like King in nearby Bristol.
“I know when I was in school here at Emory, Emory and King played some big basketball games,” McCall said. “I do think the travel and geography of it, especially with UVA Wise and the other schools that are relatively close, will create some rivalries.
“In the ODAC we had teams we were rivals with, but it was hard for Emory fans to get there.”