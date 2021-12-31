BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Long Island Lutheran boys basketball team drove south for the holidays and will return home with a prize worth the 12-hour journey.
Ranked 14th in the country by MaxPreps, Lutheran became the first team from New York to win the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall, taking the 38th annual event Friday night with a 71-58 decision over Georgia’s Berkmar.
The Crusaders got it done with a huge second quarter, fueled by tournament MVP Jayden Pierre.
The 6-foot-1 Providence signee turned in a perfect first half, making all seven of his floor attempts — including both of his 3-point tries — and swishing both of his free throws to score 18 of his game-high 22 points.
By the time Pierre finished his particularly dominant second period, Lutheran had turned a 19-17 deficit after eight minutes into a 41-26 edge at halftime.
“Offensively we had a slow first quarter even though we did pick it up at the end,” the senior guard said. “I knew we needed a big (second) quarter. We got some steals and some stops to help give us the momentum we needed.
“I felt good in warmups and it just carried over into the game.”
Lutheran coach John Buck, who played for Wake Forest from 2002-06, sees it day in and day out from his floor leader.
“He is a Big East point guard,” Buck said. “He is the ultimate player to steady the ship, the straw that stirs the drink. I can’t wait to watch him at Providence.
“I give him the ball and tell him to bring it back in 32 minutes. He’s awesome.”
Berkmar (7-3) got a quick start from 6-10 Mississippi signee Malique Ewin and seemed in good shape before the Crusaders (8-1) got back to basics.
While the lighting-quick Pierre lit it up with floaters, cuts to the hoop, a high-rise dunk in transition and a 3-point bomb, Lutheran clamped down defensively.
The Patriots scored just one bucket against Lutheran’s lockdown, man-to-man defense in the second period, missing eight of their last nine shots of the quarter.
“Sometimes as coaches we overcoach and we mixed up our coverages to deal with No. 21 (Ewin) and they were scoring,” Buck said. “So I just said, ‘Let’s just go back to what we do as our base defense,’ and that turned us around.”
Down by 15 at the break, the damage was done for Berkmar. The Patriots trailed by as many as 18 points thereafter and never got any closer than 11.
“We didn’t defend like we were supposed to in that second quarter and that’s on me, the players and us as a team,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “They have a super-quick backcourt. It was their speed against maybe our length, and their speed won out tonight.”
Pierre got great second-half support from 5-11 backcourt mate Jayden Reid and 6-6 junior wing James Johns, who finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively. In addition, 6-10 backup pivot Jaxon Koroll played big for the Crusaders.
Berkmar shot well at 47.7% and had only nine turnovers, but the Patriots simply could not overcome Lutheran’s second-quarter onslaught. Jermahri Hill scored 17 points, Ewin 16 and Bryce Baines 11 to lead the Patriots.
“We only got to play three games last year (because of the pandemic) so we missed out on all these types of experiences,” said Buck, whose club shot 51.1% percent from the floor while committing 11 turnovers. “So for us to come down here and win this tournament against national competition in what was said to be the best field in this event’s history, that’s pretty cool.”