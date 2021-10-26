ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer edged Samford as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Southern Conference women’s basketball title according to league coaches.
The 2021 tournament champion Bears, also the top pick in the media poll also released Tuesday morning, earned five of eight first-place votes and had 47 points. The defending regular-season champion Bulldogs, led by preseason player of the year Andrea Cournoyer, got the other three first-place votes and had 45 points
“I think the whole league is going to be strong when you look at the rosters with the super seniors coming back and the transfers,” Mercer coach Susie Gardner said. “You look at the player of the year last year for Samford. No one knew who she was until she stepped on the floor and she lit everyone up. I think it’s going to be a great race from top to bottom.”
ETSU SEVENTH IN POLLS
East Tennessee State was picked seventh in the eight-team league but received one first-place vote in the media poll. The Bucs went 4-18 last season, although they pulled off a major upset when they knocked off No. 1 Samford in the SoCon tournament.
First-year ETSU coach Simon Harris has vowed to put last season in the rearview mirror. Harris said he believes the Bucs will be competitive if they continue putting in the work.
“I tell them all the time that our season will go the way they want it to,” Harris said. “The expectation is to go as hard as you can. If you do that in all of your approaches to everything, that result will take care of itself. I just want to attack it that way and get better every day.”
Harris has seven players back from last season's team. Among them are second-year players Carly Hooks, a 5-8 guard who led the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game, and Jakhyia Davis, a 6-3 center who averaged 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Junior guard Kaia Upton also is back after an injury-plagued season. Upton brings both the physical and mental qualities to play the up-tempo style Harris likes.
“She’s the second- or third-fastest player we have with the ball,” Harris said. “She’s also so good figuring out where she needs to be and where everybody else needs to be. She has the secondary process of you have a conversation with her and she’s going to get the team ready. We’re big on the pushing aspect because we have guards who play fast with a good basketball IQ.”
Harris, a second-generation coach, is familiar with the league favorites. He has shared film of both Mercer and Samford with his team.
“We look at both of those programs because they’re the champions right now and we pay attention to what they’re doing,” he said. “We’re familiarizing ourselves with them. We’ve watched film on those teams already so our team will have an understanding of that’s where the standard is set and that’s where we want to get to.”
TOURNAMENT SUCCESS
Mercer placed three players — senior forward Jaron Dougherty, senior guard Amoria Neal-Tysor and fifth-year guard Shannon Titus — on the all-conference team. The Bears routed Wofford 60-38 for the SoCon title in the March tournament, and Gardner said the trip back to Asheville, North Carolina, was special.
“I’m not going to lie when I was driving from Macon, I called my sister and told her I had butterflies,” Gardner said. “There’s always something about turning the corner, seeing the arena and being on this court. It’s a special place for our program. We’ve had great success here in March and I get chill bumps talking about it. I love coming up here.”
Samford also had three-all-conference players: Cournoyer, senior center Natalie Armstrong and junior forward Abbey Cornelius.