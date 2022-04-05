Guard Mac McClung and the South Bay Lakers open the NBA G League playoffs on Tuesday night.
The Lakers (21-11), the third seed in the Western Conference, host the sixth-seeded Santa Cruz Warriors (15-17) at 10:30 p.m. Eastern in a single-elimination matchup at the UCLA Health Training Center. The game is to be televised on ESPN.
A few of our favorite locked on camera moments this season. You're welcome 🍿#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/PWCk9YmPxG— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) April 4, 2022
McClung, who missed two of South Bay’s final three regular-season games while in concussion protocol, returned Saturday and scored 24 points in a 128-125 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
🔥😤🔥 @McclungMac averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds in the @nbagleague regular season. NBA G League Playoffs begin on Tuesday with Mac and his @SouthBayLakers playing on @espn at 9:30 p.m. (CT). pic.twitter.com/Y0qInXIfYO— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) April 4, 2022
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (24-10) are the West’s top seed and the Raptors 905 (24-8) are the East’s top seed for the 12-team playoffs.