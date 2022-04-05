Mac McClung

Mac McClung and the South Bay Lakers open the NBA G League playoffs on Tuesday night when they host the sixth-seeded Santa Cruz Warriors.

Guard Mac McClung and the South Bay Lakers open the NBA G League playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Lakers (21-11), the third seed in the Western Conference, host the sixth-seeded Santa Cruz Warriors (15-17) at 10:30 p.m. Eastern in a single-elimination matchup at the UCLA Health Training Center. The game is to be televised on ESPN.

McClung, who missed two of South Bay’s final three regular-season games while in concussion protocol, returned Saturday and scored 24 points in a 128-125 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (24-10) are the West’s top seed and the Raptors 905 (24-8) are the East’s top seed for the 12-team playoffs.

