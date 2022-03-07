Thirty-five minutes. Thirty-five points.
Mac McClung was on fire in the South Bay Lakers’ 108-100 NBA G League win over the Agua Caliente Clippers, scoring one point for every minute on the court Sunday night at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
The rookie guard from Gate City shot 11-for-19 from the field — 4-for-7 from 3-point range — and was perfect on seven free-throw attempts to finish two points shy of his career high in the G League.
🔥 35 PTS - 11 REB - 11/19 FG 🔥Mac McClung put on a show tonight for the @SouthBayLakers! This was his third game of 30+ points and second highest scoring total of the year. pic.twitter.com/IpC8DFRLKu— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 7, 2022
McClung also grabbed 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.
In addition, his stat line included two steals and three assists, and he remains in the top five in the G League with an average of 7.6 assists a game.
In 18 games with South Bay this season, McClung also is averaging 21.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. He’s hitting 87.5% of his foul shots.
The Lakers return home to host the Memphis Hustle on Thursday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. Eastern.