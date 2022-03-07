South Bay rookie guard Mac McClung

South Bay rookie guard Mac McClung had 35 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season on Sunday night.

 SOUTH BAY LAKERS PHOTO

Thirty-five minutes. Thirty-five points.

Mac McClung was on fire in the South Bay Lakers’ 108-100 NBA G League win over the Agua Caliente Clippers, scoring one point for every minute on the court Sunday night at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

The rookie guard from Gate City shot 11-for-19 from the field — 4-for-7 from 3-point range — and was perfect on seven free-throw attempts to finish two points shy of his career high in the G League.

McClung also grabbed 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

In addition, his stat line included two steals and three assists, and he remains in the top five in the G League with an average of 7.6 assists a game.

In 18 games with South Bay this season, McClung also is averaging 21.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. He’s hitting 87.5% of his foul shots.

The Lakers return home to host the Memphis Hustle on Thursday. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. Eastern.

