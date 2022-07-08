Mac McClung Warriors 1

Mac McClung played 24 minutes in his first NBA Summer League game with the Golden State Warriors, scoring 17 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists.

 GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS VIA TWITTER

Mac McClung played his first game in a Golden State uniform Friday night when the Warriors faced the New York Knicks in NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.

McClung, a second-year player from Gate City, finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting — going 3-for-3 from 3-point range — from the field in Golden State’s 101-88 loss.

The shooting guard — acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday — added four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 24 minutes.

Upstaging everybody, however, was Moses Moody, who blazed in 34 points for Golden State. Moody, the former Arkansas star who’s also in his second year, shot 8-for-13 from the floor and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Quentin Grimes had 24 points and eight assists and Jericho Sims scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for New York.

Golden State is back in action Sunday night against San Antonio. The 7:30 p.m. game is being shown on NBATV.

