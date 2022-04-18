Guard Mac McClung added another NBA G League honor on Monday.
The Gate City native was named to the All-NBA G League rookie team, the South Bay Lakers announced.
Recently selected the 2021-22 NBA G League rookie of the year, McClung ranked fifth in the league in assists per game (7.6) and 10th in free-throw accuracy (88%). He averaged an impressive 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a starting guard in 26 regular-season games.
After spending most of the season with South Bay as an affiliate player, McClung signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on April 9 and recorded six points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block in the team’s final regular-season game.
He entered the game against the Denver Nuggets early in the second quarter and went on to close out the Lakers’ overtime win with a reverse dunk.
Mac McClung to end the Lakers season. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/9pj3E4UzWe— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 11, 2022
Mac McClung with the SLAM for the @Lakers last night‼️‼️pic.twitter.com/AwkLWAEARn— GUNS UP NAŦION (@gunsupnation) April 11, 2022
McClung made his NBA debut in December 2021 with the Chicago Bulls after signing a 10-day hardship contract. He appeared in one game and scored two points before being reassigned to the Bulls' G League team.
Joining McClung on the all-rookie team were Charles Bassey of the Delaware Blue Coats; Luka Garza of the Motor City Cruise; Carlik Jones of the Texas Legends; and Micah Potter of the Sioux Falls Skyforce.