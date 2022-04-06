Mac McClung's NBA G League playoff debut was successful in more ways than one.
The rookie guard from Gate City fired up a game-high 27 points to go with a team-best 10 assists in the South Bay Lakers’ 134-123 opening-round victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
McClung shot 8-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range, in his 35 minutes on the court. He also had three rebounds.
Mac is too 💪 #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/2agIZPjOyB— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) April 6, 2022
Mason Jones added 24 points, hitting six 3s, and Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 21 for South Bay (22-11), which led 70-61 at halftime.
Check out the best buckets from South Bay’s UNSTOPPABLE trio! 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/tVwd1E5npv— NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 6, 2022
The Lakers, the West’s third seed, advanced to the conference semifinals. They’ll face the second-seeded Agua Caliente Clippers, who had an opening-round bye, on Thursday at 10 p.m. (NBA TV).
Kendall Smith led the sixth-seeded Warriors (15-18) with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.