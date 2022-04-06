Mac McClung 406

Mac McClung fired up a game-high 27 points to go with a team-best 10 assists in the South Bay Lakers' 134-123 opening-round victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday night.

Mac McClung's NBA G League playoff debut was successful in more ways than one.

The rookie guard from Gate City fired up a game-high 27 points to go with a team-best 10 assists in the South Bay Lakers’ 134-123 opening-round victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday night at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.

McClung shot 8-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range, in his 35 minutes on the court. He also had three rebounds.

Mason Jones added 24 points, hitting six 3s, and Chaundee Brown Jr. scored 21 for South Bay (22-11), which led 70-61 at halftime.

The Lakers, the West’s third seed, advanced to the conference semifinals. They’ll face the second-seeded Agua Caliente Clippers, who had an opening-round bye, on Thursday at 10 p.m. (NBA TV).

Kendall Smith led the sixth-seeded Warriors (15-18) with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field.

