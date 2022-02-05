Mac McClung keeps showing what he can do in the NBA G League.
The South Bay Lakers guard from Gate City recorded his first career triple-double on Thursday night and just missed a second on Friday.
MAC ATTACK ⏰ pic.twitter.com/AmVLExN6Hb— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 4, 2022
Started with the right, finished with left 👋✨@McclungMac | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/kjM7nN0Uv9— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 4, 2022
In Thursday’s 132-120 win over the Salt Lake City Stars, McClung had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 39 minutes on the court.
GO CRAZY MAC 🤪#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/I1RFVxsehQ— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 5, 2022
The same teams met again Friday — this time the Stars pulled out a 117-116 victory in overtime — and McClung dominated once more. He again scored 29 points while dishing 10 assists and hauling in nine rebounds, and his driving layup tied the game and forced overtime.
IT’S SHOWTIME FOR MAC MCCLUNG! 🤩 @SouthBayLakers @McclungMac pic.twitter.com/XaB4jLKG38— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 5, 2022
In 10 G League games this season, McClung is averaging 21.1 points, 7.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 36 minutes per game.
Highlights from a career night 👏 pic.twitter.com/hFC2n865fd— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 4, 2022
South Bay plays Santa Cruz at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. The game is to be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.