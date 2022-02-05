Mac McClung
SOUTH BAY LAKERS PHOTO

Mac McClung keeps showing what he can do in the NBA G League.

The South Bay Lakers guard from Gate City recorded his first career triple-double on Thursday night and just missed a second on Friday.

In Thursday’s 132-120 win over the Salt Lake City Stars, McClung had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 39 minutes on the court.

The same teams met again Friday — this time the Stars pulled out a 117-116 victory in overtime — and McClung dominated once more. He again scored 29 points while dishing 10 assists and hauling in nine rebounds, and his driving layup tied the game and forced overtime.

In 10 G League games this season, McClung is averaging 21.1 points, 7.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 36 minutes per game.

South Bay plays Santa Cruz at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday. The game is to be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.

Recommended Videos