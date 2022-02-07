SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Three games, 95 points.
Mac McClung is on a roll in the NBA G League.
The rookie guard from Gate City scored 37 points, the most of his pro career, on Sunday in the South Bay Lakers’ 112-110 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Gas. Brake. Spin. Bucket!@McclungMac | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/A1wtol91bt— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 7, 2022
🗣: "He sees seams that seem to not exist." @McclungMac | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/8PcDCv00jE— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 7, 2022
McClung’s previous career high was 33 points, which he got on Jan. 19 in a 117-113 win over Sioux Falls.
Man on a mission 🤯Mac with 22 points at the half. pic.twitter.com/emO12xZBWR— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 7, 2022
In his past three games, he’s had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists — his first triple-double as a pro — and followed that up with 29 points, 10 assists and nine boards.
Mac ties it up, making that 35 points!#SBLakers pic.twitter.com/pxLLOXO7Q5— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) February 7, 2022
Sunday’s 37 points came on 15-of-28 shooting from the field. He added six assists, five rebounds and four steals to his stat line.
These guys are must-see TV! Check out every bucket by Mac and Quinndary during tonight’s INSANE matchup. 💪 pic.twitter.com/q4OGhWgPGx— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 7, 2022
The Lakers will be back in action Thursday when South Bay and Santa Cruz meet again. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. Eastern.