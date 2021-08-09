LAS VEGAS — Former Gate City basketball star Mac McClung scored 10 points, including a pull-up jumper for a 71-71 tie with 16.7 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Phoenix Suns 73-72 on Sunday night in their Las Vegas Summer League opener at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.
Mac's out here hustling in Vegas. #LakersSummer pic.twitter.com/j4yFHlAuk8— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 9, 2021
The 6-foot-2 undrafted rookie guard, who played two seasons at Georgetown and one at Texas Tech before turning pro, went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line but was 0-for-4 from 3-point range. McClung also had four rebounds, one block and two turnovers in a little less than 22 minutes on the floor.
McClung for the tie! 71-71 with 16.6 left. pic.twitter.com/KgAg2jA0ZJ— NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 9, 2021
Austin Reaves hit the game-winner for the Lakers, a falling putback of a missed 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, and finished with 11 points. Devontae Cacok led Los Angeles with 13 points and Chaundee Brown also scored 11.
Jalen Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jaleen Smith scored 13 for Phoenix.
MAC SO FAR
McClung has scored 27 points in the Lakers' three Summer League games.
In his debut on Tuesday, McClung scored six points to go with three rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and a turnover in an 80-78 loss to the Miami Heat in the California Classic at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. On Wednesday against the host Kings, he had 11 points, also recording two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers in the team's California Classic-capping 84-74 victory.
Mac McClung with the bunnies. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/FkDNIRFthP— NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) August 9, 2021
The Lakers continue play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Game time on ESPN2 is 10 p.m.