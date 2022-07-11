LAS VEGAS — Mac McClung’s second game in a Warriors uniform went even better than his first.
Showtime Mac McClung went OFF tonight for the @warriors 🎬 22 PTS🎬 6 REB🎬 6 AST🎬 3 STL pic.twitter.com/5EgZs16jQy— NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022
The Gate City native scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, going 4-for-5 from the foul line in the Warriors’ 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Summer League action Sunday night.
dime & dunk something serious📺 NBA TV pic.twitter.com/z3UWeHBimo— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2022
McClung added five rebounds, six assists and three steals with a turnover. On Friday, the second-year NBA player scored 17 points with four boards, three assists and three turnovers in Golden State’s 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks.
are you kidding Mac McClung?!?!📺 NBA TV pic.twitter.com/INe5YWCAqB— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2022
Golden State trailed San Antonio by 14 points, 48-34, at halftime. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 28 points and seven rebounds. Blake Wesley scored 22 for the Spurs.
MAC MCCLUNG IS HOOPING RIGHT NOWHE'S GOT A GAME-HIGH 22 PTS ON @NBATV pic.twitter.com/NS703GuSP3— NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2022
The Warriors play again Tuesday, taking on Boston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.