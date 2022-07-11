Mac McClung for 711
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS via TWITTER

LAS VEGAS — Mac McClung’s second game in a Warriors uniform went even better than his first.

The Gate City native scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, going 4-for-5 from the foul line in the Warriors’ 86-85 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Summer League action Sunday night.

McClung added five rebounds, six assists and three steals with a turnover. On Friday, the second-year NBA player scored 17 points with four boards, three assists and three turnovers in Golden State’s 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Golden State trailed San Antonio by 14 points, 48-34, at halftime. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 28 points and seven rebounds. Blake Wesley scored 22 for the Spurs.

The Warriors play again Tuesday, taking on Boston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video