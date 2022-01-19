SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Mac McClung recorded a dominating performance for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night.
A brand new season-high for Mac McClung! He dropped 33 points and secured the W for the @SouthBayLakers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/nikCWUAULE— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 19, 2022
The shooting guard from Gate City scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in a 117-113 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Mac blowing by the whole team early 💨 pic.twitter.com/7ixrPWOCAS— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) January 19, 2022
McClung also had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists while committing two turnovers in 36 minutes.
Lightning Quick ⚡️@McclungMac | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/xuDs5QOgmL— South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) January 19, 2022
Mason Jones scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Chaundee Brown added 16 points with seven boards for South Bay (2-2).
Brandon Knights had 27 points, six assists and three steals for Sioux Falls (2-5).
South Bay returns to action Friday on the road against the Birmingham Squadron (1-3).