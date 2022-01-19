Mac McClung South Bay vs. Sioux Falls

Mac McClung recorded a dominating performance for the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The shooting guard from Gate City scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in a 117-113 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

McClung also had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists while committing two turnovers in 36 minutes.

Mason Jones scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Chaundee Brown added 16 points with seven boards for South Bay (2-2).

Brandon Knights had 27 points, six assists and three steals for Sioux Falls (2-5).

South Bay returns to action Friday on the road against the Birmingham Squadron (1-3).

