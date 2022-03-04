NORTON — Wise Central was clinging to a one-point lead over Alleghany in the third quarter of Friday’s VHSL Class 2 girls basketball quarterfinal game. Time for Emmah McAmis to take over.
After a rough start in which she missed her first six shots, the 5-foot-6 freshman guard caught fire — particularly in that third quarter — and made plays all over the court to lead the Lady Warriors to a 57-41 win over the Lady Mounties.
McAmis ended 24 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists after a senior teammate shared a quick word with her.
“I was getting frustrated with myself. I looked at Jill (Sturgill) and she told me it was OK. That calmed me down,” McAmis said. “I made a few easy ones. Then everybody started hitting shots and got going.”
Central (24-5) will host a familiar foe in Monday’s state semifinal round: Mountain 7 District rival Gate City.
Friday’s victory put the Lady Warriors only two wins from their sixth state championship in the past nine years.
Robin Dotson, their VHSL Hall of Fame coach, said a difference in Friday’s game was the defensive effort. The Lady Warriors had 12 steals and forced 22 turnovers.
“We had to keep playing. We missed some easy shots at first,” Dotson said. “They were a strong team, strong on the boards. We did a better job on defense in the second half.
"We take pride in our defense. We felt like our defense had slipped the last few games. But we came out and got after it.”
The Lady Warriors were good on the offensive end as well. After McAmis scored on a steal and layup, Central scored on backdoor cuts on three possessions against the Alleghany zone.
Bayleigh Allison added eight points and Jill Sturgill grabbed nine rebounds. Isabella Sturgill added to a stout defensive effort in which Central limited Alleghany to six points from late in the third to early in the fourth quarter.
“We started hitting our shots and it pumped me up to play better defense,” Isabella Sturgill said. “I play better through my defense, but it helps when the offense is going.”
The Lady Mounties (17-8) were making their first state tournament appearance. Coach Jeff Wolfe was proud of the effort his girls from the Three Rivers District gave in a packed gym featuring a loud and enthusiastic crowd.
“They’re a quality team and McAmis is a heck of a player,” Wolfe said. “We had a hard time stopping her penetration. We battled the whole way and things didn’t go our way. I was proud of our efforts. We ended fighting uphill too many times.”
Erin Harden paced Alleghany with 14 points and Zamera Hayslett scored seven.
RIVALRY GAME
Wise Central and Gate City will meet for the fifth time this season. The Lady Warriors hold a 3-1 edge in the current series, including a 47-44 victory in the region championship.
“We will have to regroup. It’s insane that we will be playing them,” Dotson said. “It seems every time we get in the playoffs, there’s Ridgeview and Gate City and we keep battling them.”