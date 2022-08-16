JONESVILLE — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team.
Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere.
JONESVILLE — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team.
Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere.
That changed Tuesday when Lee outdistanced Class 1 power Castlewood 321-325 to win the 32nd annual Farmers and Miners Invitational at Cedar Hill Country Club, the Generals' home course.
The Farmers and Miners championship was the first for Lee in about 30 years.
“They said in either the first or second year we won it, but that was when it was split up into divisions and different classifications,” Lee coach Barry Audia said.
Competition was tight throughout the day.
Lee, led by sophomore Jacob Leonard’s 6-over-par 77, edged Castlewood by four strokes and third-place Harlan, Kentucky, by five.
Daniel Boone (330), Marion (333), Union (336), Patrick Henry (341), Chilhowie (357), Gate City (361) and Wise Central (373) rounded out the top 10 in the 16-team field.
The Generals had already notched wins in two-team events, against Ridgeview and Union.
“We’re going to hopefully ride this right on,” said Audia, who added that all the credit goes to his players.
“It doesn’t take that much coaching with these kids that have that much talent,” he said.
The victory was a team effort, Leonard said.
“Everybody played pretty good,” the sophomore said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won. So it feels pretty good.”
Caleb Leonard and Bryson Coomer each shot 81 and Walker Baker added an 82 for Lee.
Emory & Henry commit Abby Bradley fired a 77 to lead Castlewood, which has already won two tournaments and challenged for a third Tuesday. Jacob Lasley scored a 78, Maddox Barnette had an 80 and Conner Robinette and Bailey Varney each shot 90.
“We had a really good day out there,” Bradley said.
“Our season goal is to get to the state championship and win this year," she added. "We came up a little short last year, but I think we’re going to do it this year.
Marion’s Tyler Salyers shot an even-par 71 to take medalist honors.
Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel shot 72 to finish second among individuals, Marion’s Grayson Sheets was third after a 73 and Chilhowie’s Chase Coley finished fourth with a 74.
Harlan County’s Brayden Casolori and Gate City’s Carter Wolfe finished regulation tied at 75, and Casolari won fifth place in a playoff.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.