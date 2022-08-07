BIG STONE GAP — One thing Union football coach Travis Turner will not have to look for this season is team leadership.
With 17 seniors on the Bears, Turner has plenty of leaders to choose from, and most of them have moved into the leadership role naturally.
Two seniors who have moved into the role are running back Payton Honeycutt and running back linebacker Johnny Satterfield.
Satterfield, an all-state and Region 2D wrestling champion, is back for his senior year on the football field.
Last season, Satterfield was a force on defense and spelled the Bears’ running back more and more as the season went along.
This year, Satterfield will be called on to do more on the offensive side of the ball as a starting running back.
Turner has no doubt that his senior will answer the call.
“He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got,” the coach said of Satterfield. “He’s the heart and soul of our team right now, especially in his leadership ability.”
As far as Satterfield is concerned, the leadership translates on the field better than with just words.
“We’ve just been working hard all summer,” Satterfield. “Our coaches are really preparing very well for the season.”
BACK ON THE FIELD
Honeycutt is anxious to show what he can do and show his leadership ability.
Honeycutt missed the last half of the Bears’ season last year because of an injury.
In his final year at Union, he wants to get back on the field.
“I can’t wait. I’m ready,” Honeycutt said.
As far as leadership, he said it’s just a matter of passing along what he’s been taught by the leaders he had in prior seasons.
“It’s really making sure that our guys are learning the game and staying focused and getting the job done,” he said.
Turner said having Honeycutt on the field is crucial for the Bears this season.
“He’s had a great camp for us,” Turner said. “We had our navy and orange scrimmage the other day, and I think he maybe got tackled one time.
“He’s that speed back that can break it, and he’s also a pretty good defensive player. We lost him last year after the Gate City game, and that hurt us.”
Junior Reyshawn Anderson is stepping into a leadership role this season as he moves into the quarterback position.
Anderson knows all eyes will be on him as the season begins. He said he feels he and his teammates are ready to do what has to be done to be successful.
“I feel like people have us as underdogs, but I feel like we can surprise a lot of people,” Anderson said.
STARTING SOON
With double-digit seniors, Turner will get to see how the leadership translates to playing ability on the field soon.
The Bears scrimmage at Elizabethton on Monday and play George Wythe in a preseason benefit game at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap on Aug. 19 before opening up the regular season on Aug. 26 at home against Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.
