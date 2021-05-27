WISE — Sometimes all the pieces fit together. And sometimes all the hits are for power.
Wise Central came out swinging and never let up Thursday on the way to a 19-3 Mountain 7 District softball win over Gate City at Bill Dotson Sr. Field. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
The Lady Warriors (8-3, 8-3) solidified their lock on second place in the Mountain 7 heading into the district tournament, which is scheduled to begin June 7.
Central scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and 11 in the second.
Fifteen of the Lady Warriors’ runs came courtesy of six homers.
Kat Hopkins led the offensive attack. She finished with seven RBIs thanks to her two homers, a three-run shot in the opening frame and grand slam in the second.
“You just have to come out as a team and play as a team and it shows,” Hopkins said. “I just played for my team tonight.”
What a 🥎 day for Wise Central's Kat Hopkins Thursday. The shortstop had 7 RBIs, courtesy of a grand slam and a 3-run homer. Hopkins' 2 homers were part of 6 slams the Lady Warriors produced in a 19-3 win over Gate City. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/2oFKEKAibz— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 28, 2021
Hopkins said the coaching staff prepared the team well.
Central coach Allison Shortt was obviously pleased with her team’s effort.
“Our bats were alive tonight and everybody wanted to hit,” Shortt said. “We were patient. We got the balls that we wanted to swing at and we swung at them. We went hard. We were aggressive.”
With 6 home runs in a 19-3 win over Gate City, to say Wise Central 🥎 coach Allison Shortt was pleased with her team would be an understatement. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/LR4WPfLi1o— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 28, 2021
Maggie Shell added two home runs from the eighth spot Central’s lineup. She hit two-run shots in the first and third innings.
Winning pitcher Jill Sturgill also got her first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second. In the same inning, Lexie Baker smacked her own two-run homer.
Seven Central batters had at least two hits in the 17-hit barrage.
Baker finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Baylee Collins went 2-for-3 for the Lady Warriors, and Lauren Jackson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Taylor Cochran and Bayleigh Allison each finished 2-for-3.
Hitting can be contagious, which was the case Thursday for the Lady Warriors, Sturgill said.
“It always helps when the one in front of you can get started,” she said. “And once you get it started, then you know, everyone wants a turn.”
Gate City’s offense was not completely stagnant.
The Lady Blue Devils (5-6, 5-6) scored two runs in the second inning when they had consecutive singles from Abby Davidson, Makayla Bays and Savannah Monroe.
Monroe, who finished 2-for-2, scored the only other Lady Devils run in the fourth. She singled and moved to third on a Central error before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Kally Wood.