NORTON — Wise Central set the tone for Monday’s girls soccer match against Ridgeview with about a four-minute span of the first half at Warrior Stadium.
Isabella Sturgill scored the Lady Warriors’ first goal in the 14th minute. Three minutes later, Central senior Lauren Mulkey added a second. Olivia Webb then made it 3-0 Central just a minute later.
“I feel like we were being a little frantic when we had the ball and a little passive on defense. And I like the opposite to be true,” Central coach Matt Mullins said.
“I think we calmed down a little there and then it really happened in quick succession.”
The three rapid goals gave the Lady Warriors the momentum and helped them calm down and get into the flow of the game, the coach said.
That flow carried Central to a 9-1 victory. The game between two Mountain 7 District teams was played as a nondistrict contest per an agreement among league teams prior to the start of this pandemic-impacted season.
LOTS OF GOALS
Central (4-1) came up with four more goals over the final 10 minutes of the opening half to take a 7-0 lead at the break.
Sturgill, who finished the day with two goals and two assists, said each tally added to the team’s feeling of calm.
“When we played Abingdon we jumped ahead of them and I feel like when we can jump ahead it makes us feel better and helps us calm down and be a little patient,” Sturgill said.
Mulkey also finished with two goals in the win.
The senior, who is getting attention at the next level from Alice Lloyd and Pikeville, among others, said the reality that the season is coming to a close is becoming more palpable with each game.
That fact, Mulkey said, makes her want to do better every time she takes the field, especially because she did not get to play last spring when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the season.
“It’s really sad, but I’m trying to make up for last year,” Mulkey said. “I know you can’t make up for lost time, but just try your hardest and just make the best of what you do have.
“It just makes these minutes out here just so much sweeter. Because it’s all I left.”
Central also got two goals apiece from Alexandra Rogers and Olivia Webb and one goal from Geanette Boggs.
Ridgeview’s goal came courtesy of Patricia Padron, who found the back of the net in the 62nd minute to cut Central’s lead to 7-1.
Mulkey and Webb finished the contest by knocking in goals in the 71st and 74th minutes.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action on Thursday with road trips.
Central travels to Lee High and Ridgeview goes to Gate City.