GRAY — Daniel Boone appeared to have the game under control, but Tennessee High had seven answers.

The Lady Vikings put up a 7-spot in the sixth inning and came away with a 10-5 victory in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-AAA softball tournament on Friday.

Tennessee High (24-8) advanced to Saturday’s championship round and earned its first region berth since 2001.

The moment was far from lost on coach Jenn Testa, whose team went through the COVID ringer this season and dealt with the tragic death of senior Gabrielle Kennedy in October.

“The thing about this team all year is they have just been fighters,” Testa said. “I think a lot of that goes to what we’ve been through. It has been a tough year.

“These kids have impressed the heck out of me. They inspire me every day. I can’t be any more proud of them.”

Boone (30-10) dropped into the losers’ bracket final and plays David Crockett in an elimination game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tennessee High’s field. Crockett (31-7) stayed alive Friday with a 6-4 win over Dobyns-Bennett.

The Boone-Crockett winner will take on Tennessee High at 6:30 in the championship round. A second game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bristol.

THE COMEBACK

The Lady Vikings hadn’t been able to get anything going against Boone pitcher Maggie Hillman — who had strung together an impressive 17 consecutive scoreless innings in the tournament — and trailed 4-0 entering the sixth.

A leadoff infield single was followed by what could have been a double-play grounder, but both runners were safe after an error. A double by Keegan Myers made it 4-1 and Ashley Worley followed with a single to make it 4-2.

After a passed ball plated another run, Rylee Fields singled to tie the game, and Kaci Honaker’s sacrifice fly put Tennessee High ahead for good.

Mac Newport’s line-drive single plated the final two runs.

Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said he felt like his team was in good shape entering the sixth.

“We had given up one hit through five innings,” Jenkins said. “Top of the sixth, you’ve got 8-9-1 (in the order) up. You’re thinking with the way Maggie was throwing, you like your chances. We will take that chance every time.

“They got a base hit, we made an error, and then it kind of snowballed after that. They put the bat on the ball. They put pressure on you. They all can run.

“Maggie’s our best. They beat us. That’s just how it is. We will back out there tomorrow.”

BOONE BOMBSMaci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each homered in the second and Masters and Emma Robinette left the park in the fourth.

Bacon’s RBI double in the sixth cut the deficit to 7-5. Bacon and Makenna Dietz each had two hits.

Hillman allowed eight runs, only four earned, in six innings. She walked two and struck out five.

FINISHING TOUCH

Kenzie Orfield put the game out of reach in the seventh when she crushed a three-run homer over the left field fence.

Fields allowed seven hits and four earned runs. She walked one and struck out seven.

Worley and Newport led the Lady Vikings with two hits apiece.