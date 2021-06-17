SALTVILLE — The rematch is set. For the third time, Eastside will try to knock off Thomas Walker Saturday.
This time it will be for the Region 1D softball championship and a trip to the VHSL Class 1 state Final Four.
Thomas Walker handed the Lady Spartans their two losses this season on the way to winning its first Cumberland District championship and breaking Eastside’s stranglehold on the district title.
ON TO THE FINALS
Eastside (13-2) punched its ticket to the regional final Thursday with a 12-1 thrashing of Northwood at Gates Memorial Park.
The game was called after the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Lady Spartans coach Suzi Atwood said her squad’s semifinal win came in part due to playing a tough schedule in the Cumberland District.
Eastside 🥎 coach Suzi Atwood talks about her team's 12-1 win over Northwood Thursday in the Region 1D semifinals & the upcoming region title game with fellow Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker.
“I think this was a testament to how strong the Cumberland was this year,” Atwood said. “There’s been a lot of close games, but there’s not been a lot of run-ruled games.”
Eastside had two big offensive innings.
The Lady Spartans, powered by 2-for-3 performances from Maggie Odle and Cloey Bailey, scored four runs in the second inning and seven in the sixth.
Eastside pitcher Tinley Hamilton tossed a complete game, picking up the win, while scattering five hits and allowing only one run.
“Tinley did a great job pitching today,” Atwood said. “It was just a really good team effort.”
Bailey went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and scored two runs, while Odle finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
Odle’s biggest play of the game came on defense.
With Eastside leading 4-1 in the bottom of the third, Northwood had one out and runners on first and second before the Lady Spartans turned a textbook 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Odle fielded the ball between first and second, turned to her right, and threw to shortstop Kacie Jones at second base for the first out. Jones then threw to first base to Liz Brace to turn the double play.
Eastside senior Maggie Odle had 2 doubles and 2 RBIs in Thursday's 12-1 regional semifinal win over Northwood. She also was part of a picture-perfect 4-6-3 double play.
“We’ve been working on a double play all year, and we haven’t turned one in the middle,” Odle said. “I was pretty proud of that.”
The senior said the double play swung the momentum toward Eastside.
“That brought us up in the dugout and that brought everyone up,” Odle said.
Anna Whited finished with two RBIs for the Lady Spartans, while Taylor Perry and Taylor Clay each had an RBI.
Karleigh Stephenson led Northwood’s offense with an RBI-single in the second inning.
Eastside’s Hamilton faced only two batters over the minimum over the final three innings of the contest.