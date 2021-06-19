Eastside receives the Region 1D softball championship trophy Saturday after a 13-0 win over Thomas Walker. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/l9ykdmaKnQ— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 20, 2021
EWING — Eastside’s Anna Whited may have to add blue cheese to her before-game diet.
On Saturday, the senior had a pregame meal that included blue cheese for the first time. She was not a fan of the distinctive- tasting cheese. In fact, she said it made her ill.
But it did not affect her play in the Region 1D softball tournament championship game at Thomas Walker.
Whited hit two home runs in the fifth inning to power Eastside to an eight-run frame and help the Lady Spartans win the regional title, 13-0 over the Lady Pioneers.
WIDE OPEN
The eight-run fifth broke open the game between Cumberland District foes, one that was scoreless through the first four innings.
Those early frames looked like a storybook pitcher’s duel between Eastside’s Tinley Hamilton and Thomas Walker’s Eden Muncy.
Muncy kept Eastside off balance in the teams’ two regular-season meetings and led the Lady Pioneers to the Cumberland District championship.
But in the fifth inning of Saturday’s regional final, the Lady Spartans found a way to hit the freshman hurler.
Eastside senior Anna Whited had 2 home runs in the 5th inning Saturday to spark the Lady Spartans to 13-0 win over Thomas Walker in the Region 1D championship game including an inside-the-park shot down the right field line.
Whited started off the fifth with an inside-the-park homer, smacking a shot down the right field foul line.
The Eastside senior said she wasn’t sure where the ball went, she was just running and watching coach Suzi Atwood in the third-base coaching box.
“I was looking at Atwood and she never stopped,” Whited said. “She just kept telling me to run. And when I got to third, she kept doing it. I saw her and I trusted her, so I just kept going.”
After the homer put the Lady Spartans up 1-0, they rolled off seven more runs in the inning — the final three off a more traditional homer for Whited, a three-run shot over the center field fence.
Taylor Perry smacked a two-out solo homer in the sixth inning and Eastside scored four more times in the seventh to seal the win.
POWER CIRCLE
While Eastside’s bats came to life in the late innings, Thomas Walker never could find its groove at the plate, thanks to Hamilton.
Hamilton had a no-hitter until surrendering a single to Kaytee Livesay in the sixth inning.
Hamilton said she was not worried about pitching a no-hitter. She just wanted the win.
“Of course a no-hitter is great and all, but I’m just worried about this team and getting as far as we can go,” Hamilton said.
She gave up two hits, struck out 11 and walked none in the shutout. She hit two batters.
Eastside pitcher Tinley Hamilton threw a 2-hit shutout against Thomas Walker Saturday in the Lady Spartans 13-0 Region 1D championship win.
The Eastside ace also had plenty of power at the plate for the Lady Spartans. She went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Eight Eastside players finished with a hit. Leci Sensabaugh added two RBIs, Perry, Liz Brace, Maggie Odle and Taylor Clay drove in a run apiece.
TOUGH LOSS
The loss was a tough one for Thomas Walker (11-3), but coach Noelle Owens said there’s plenty to build on next season following the most successful season in program history.
“We have two seniors. We have a really young team,” Owens said. “I think we’re going to go all out each year now and keep making history.”
STATE SEMIFINALS
Eastside (14-2) advanced to the VHSL Class 1 semifinal round.
Eastside won the Region 1D championship Saturday with a 13-0 victory over Thomas Walker. The Lady Spartans scored 8 runs in the 5th on the way to giving coach Suzi Atwood and the program another trophy for the case.
The Lady Spartans will travel to Riner, in the Roanoke area, to face Region 1C champion Auburn on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in their final four matchup.