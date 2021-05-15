BEN HUR — Lee High used one big inning Saturday to earn its first softball win of the season.
Powered by a three-run home run from Chloe Calton and a two-RBI single from Ally Bowen, the Lady Generals scored seven runs in the third and held off a final-inning rally attempt from Union to take a 7-4 Mountain 7 District win.
Lee coach Brady Yeary said his team has been hitting all season but hadn’t capitalized on its hitting energy until Saturday.
“We get a lot of hits,” Yeary said. “That inning we were able to string them together. I’m pretty proud of the girls on that one.”
Lee High won its 1st 🥎 game of the season Saturday with a 7-4 win over Union. Lady Generals coach Brady Yeary talks about the victory. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/0UqmihPlGz— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 15, 2021
BIG HITS
Before Lee’s bats came to life in the bottom of the third, Union (0-6, 0-6) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the frame.
Megan Day delivered a two-out double to center field and Addison Toney followed with a single to score Day.
Lee (1-5, 1-5) then responded in a big way.
Sybella Yeary led off the bottom half with a single and moved to second when Jenna Turner was hit by a pitch. Senior Gracie Calton followed with a single that brought in Yeary and moved Turner to third.
Calton’s sister Chloe, a freshman, then stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run homer.
The younger Calton was matter of fact about the first varsity homer of her career.
“I just put my bat on the ball. Kept my hands inside and just took it where it was pitched,” she said.
Lee High freshman Chloe Calton smacked a 3-run homer Saturday to highlight a 7-run 3rd inning in the Lady Generals 7-4 🥎 win over Union. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/bRj6wu2SFH— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 15, 2021
The freshman made a day of it at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with the homer, two doubles and three RBIs.
After Chloe Calton’s shot put Lee up 4-1, the Lady Generals continued to pile up runs. After Drew Cox singled and Emma Fortner walked, Bowen smacked a ball into right field for a two-run single. Bowen ended up coming all the way home after a fielding error allowed the ball to roll to the outfield fence, using her speed to turn the error into a three-base mistake and Lee’s seventh run of the third.
COMEBACK FALLS SHORT
Union tried to battle back, cutting its deficit to 7-2 in the sixth inning when Braleigh Mullins hit a solo home run with two outs.
The Lady Generals continued to apply pressure in the seventh inning when they tacked on two more runs. They had the bases loaded with two outs before a game-ending groundout.
Union coach Makenzie Cluesman said her team can’t wait until the final two innings of the game to get hits and runs.
After falling behind 7-1 to Lee High Saturday, Union had a mini-rally in the 7th, but fell short in a 7-4 loss. Union coach McKenzie Cluesman talk about the defeat. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/4ypxxsbaWr— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 15, 2021
“We’ve struggled to hit the ball all year. It’s nothing new,” Cluesman said. “Until we start hitting the ball and making plays we haven’t made, this is going to continue to happen.
“We’re a young team. We have a lot of talent. We’re going to do well when we put things together.”
THE NUMBERS
Gracie Calton finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bowen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Mullins went 2-for-3 with a homer, a single and a run batted in. Ava Collinsworth had a two-RBI single in the seventh for the Lady Bears.