GATE CITY — About 35 minutes.
That’s how long it took for Gate City and Virginia High to conclude their Region 2D softball tournament quarterfinal game Saturday.
When all was done, Gate City had an 8-1 victory and a berth in the regional semifinals.
The Lady Blue Devils (16-9) are scheduled to take on Tazewell at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Bill Dotson Sr. Field in Wise.
LONG DELAY
The teams played 3 1/3 innings Thursday before the contest was suspended because of heavy rains.
More rain followed Friday, so the game picked up Saturday in the top of the fourth with Virginia High batting and one out.
Senior pitcher Abby Davidson, who also graduated Saturday, wasted little time in locking up the win for the Lady Blue Devils.
Davidson added three more strikeouts to her five from Thursday, holding Virginia High to one run and four hits for the game.
Gate City pitcher Abby Davidson took the win over Virginia High Saturday. And graduated on Saturday too. The senior said getting the win Saturday morning was a matter of staying focused. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/AM9s0a3skx— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 28, 2022
She was ready to get the contest over.
“With graduation and everything, I was just ready to get a win and go graduate. So I was just kind of playing my game,” Davidson said.
She said advancing in the regional tournament her final season wearing Gate City blue is exciting.
“We didn’t make this far last year,” Davidson said. “To get past that first (region) game has really set the tone.”
TAKING ADVANTAGE
Gate City did not add to its run total but did enough defensively to hold off the Lady Bearcats.
Coming back to play the same team two days later in the same game was a unique experience, junior catcher Kady Davidson — no relation to Abby — said.
“With the rain, obviously it kind of put us behind,” Kady Davidson said. “But with practice (Friday), it kind of made it easy to come back and be prepared for today.”
After the Region 2D 🥎 game between Gate City & Virginia High started on Thursday, it was not concluded until Saturday because of weather delays. GC junior Kady Davidson said playing a game over 3 days was a little different. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/pZhQYt1F23— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 28, 2022
The Lady Blue Devils had only four hits, three coming in the first inning, but they took advantage of five walks and four hit batters. Two of the bases on balls and two of the hit batters also happened in the first, helping Gate City get ahead early.
“We didn’t have many base hits today, but we hit the ball hard,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “We were able to score enough runs on Thursday to get a good cushion.
"We’ve got to go to work and get ready for next week.”
PLAYING HARD
Virginia High (8-14) had three hits and scored Saturday after being shut down on Thursday.
Coach Andrew Belcher was happy with the way his team battled.
“They were ready,” Belcher said of his players’ performance Saturday. “They had one bad inning (Thursday) and put ourselves behind the 8-ball a little bit.
“We just couldn’t manufacture some runs.”