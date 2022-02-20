JOHNSON CITY — Before it’s time for the drivers to start their engines, Kingsport Speedway drivers put their race cars on display Saturday at the Mall at Johnson City.
Nearly two dozen cars, including the No. 32 Chevrolet of defending Late Model Stock champion Nik Williams, took part in the show. After scoring his second NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series championship in three seasons, the Chuckey driver is ready to defend his crown.
“We got off to a good start last season and kept it going,” Williams said. “Most every race we had a good car. It’s gotten me excited about this season. It’s huge to come out here to the car show with how many people see us. It helps us, our sponsors and the track.”
It’s why Karen Tunnell, Kingsport Speedway’s general manager, was glad to see the mall show back for the first time in two years.
“We always look forward to the mall show. It gives people a chance to come out and see their favorite drivers,” Tunnell said. “It gets everyone geared up for the season.”
This season, the Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure 4 classes will still run at Kingsport, but Pure Street has been absorbed into the Street Stock division. Street Stock offers some flexibility with engine and suspension rules, and the track hopes to pick up some cars that wouldn’t have much of a chance in the Sportsman division.
Bruce Crumbley, the 2021 Pure 4 champion, will move up to the Sportsman class. The Kingsport driver had his new black and purple No. 33 Chevrolet on display Saturday.
“The talent that shows up for Kingsport Speedway week in and week out is some of the best there is,” Crumbley said. “Whether you’re running first or last, you’re going to have people competing.
“After winning the championship two of the last three years, I decided I was going to take on a new challenge. It’s a whole new car, the knowledge isn’t there. But I’ve got a lot of people behind me like David Roppe and Bobby Hall. They’re like aces in my pocket.”
Brandon Sutherland won eight Pure 4 races in 2021, six at Kingsport and two at Lonesome Pine, running a limited schedule. His No. 25 machine still has black as a primary color, but orange and white have been replaced with purple and yellow.
He just hopes the car remains as fast in what has been Kingsport’s most competitive class.
“It’s so tough because everybody is so close and so competitive,” he said. “It’s all about keeping that momentum up to get that straightaway speed to go fast. Kingsport is different from other tracks with the braking points different and how it’s banked.”
The season opener is March 19 with the inaugural Spring Meltdown 100, featuring a skid-plate race and chain race. The NASCAR Weekly Series begins April 8.