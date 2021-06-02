KINGSPORT — A new era of Appalachian League baseball gets underway when the Kingsport Axmen host the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunter Wright Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m.
No longer a rookie league for the Major League organizations, the league features rising college freshmen and sophomores in wood-bat play. Team officials hope Thursday is the first step in hosting high-caliber baseball for years to come.
Former Seattle Mariners manager Daren Brown is the Axmen’s manager. It’s his first experience with a college wood-bat league, and Wednesday was the first time he met the players.
Although he’s coached on the grandest stage, he’s still excited about Thursday’s season opener.
“Opening day is special no matter where you’re at,” Brown said. “The people in Kingsport have waited a long time for this, especially with everything last year. I’m excited for these kids, the freshmen and sophomores coming in, and hopefully it’s an exciting time for them and a good summer for the people of Kingsport.”
Along those lines, dozens of fans showed up to watch Wednesday’s practice.
Two players back in their hometown are former Dobyns-Bennett standouts Brogan Beckner and Matt Taylor.
Beckner, a 6-foot-4, left-handed pitcher, was a redshirt freshman for Liberty University last season. A two-time Kingsport Times News Super 22 selection, he earned Under-Armour All-American honors his senior year of high school.
“It’s nice to be able to come back home and play baseball in Kingsport,” Beckner said. “Going to Liberty, I’ve got to meet a lot of new people and be in a lot of new stadiums. In college, I’ve put a little weight on and gotten stronger and that’s helping me in baseball.”
His mechanics are constantly evolving to face a better level of competition. He called the tempo of the college game his biggest adjustment. He hopes the new league will help in that process of speeding him up.
Taylor, a 6-foot-6, right-handed pitcher, played for Kansas last season. After being 830 miles away in the Midwest, he’s glad to have the hometown fans cheering for him again.
“It’s a great opportunity to play in front of my family and friends,” Taylor said. “I’ve worked hard the past year on my mechanics and to find a consistent release point. Being at Kansas, they helped me a lot with everything. I’m out there in the bullpen or playing catch every day, being ready to go when it’s the big moment.”
Casey Allen is another East Tennessee product. The third-baseman is listed from Knoxville, but he played for Jefferson County High School and at the University of Virginia-Wise.
Not all the players are homegrown with players from as far as New York, California and Puerto Rico.
Kyle Scrape, a left-hander from the Tampa area, plays for Hillsborough Community College. He’s gotten a couple of offers from large universities but hopes the new Appalachian League will improve his game and give him more exposure.
“I hope to improve my consistency and put on a show for the crowd,” Scrape said. “I want to show what I can do for some pro scouts. But I really want to come out here and have fun.”
Brown believes the fans also will have fun and see some great baseball over the summer. Thursday’s game is the first of four home games for the Axmen. They are scheduled to face Bluefield again Friday night and Johnson City on Saturday and Sunday.
“Obviously, it’s my first time doing this and the first time for Kingsport seeing these college kids,” he said. “I expect there will be a few things that will surprise us a little bit and there will be some adjustments. But it’s baseball, and hopefully the fans will enjoy it.”
Kingsport Axmen roster (x-former Dobyns-Bennett High School players) Pitchers
Ethan Axman, Missouri State
x-Brogan Beckner, Liberty
Malik Binns, Benedictine Mesa
Cameron Burford, Dayton
Peyton Carson, Missouri State
Tyler Clayton, Georgia Gwinnett
Jack Crowder, Illinois
Alex Henderson, Fordham
Nick Houghton, Southeastern
Justin Kenyon, Hillsborough CC
Cole Kirschsieper, Illinois
Ryan Munoz, Southeastern
Adam Parra, Gateway
Jack Popolizio, Fordham
Nick Sando, Santa Clara
Kyle Scrape, Hillsborough CC
Patrick Strawbridge, Dayton
x-Matt Taylor, Kansas
Damien Torres, Southeastern
Catchers
Ben Rozenblum, Florida International
Anthony Tulimero, Kansas
Infielders
Casey Allen, UVa.-Wise
Hunter Fitzgerald, Hillsborough CC
Cal Hejza, Illinois
Dante Leach, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
MJ Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Orlando Salinas Jr., Oklahoma State
Will Spears, Arkansas Little-Rock
Outfielders
Nick Barnes, Georgia Gwinnett
JonJon Berring, Santa Clara
Connor Milton, Illinois
Livingston Morris, Georgia Gwinnett