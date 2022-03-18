MURFREESBORO — The glass slipper fits for the Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team.
Malachi Hale hit a jumper in the lane as time expired in overtime to lift the Indians over Bartlett 70-69 in the TSSAA Class 4A semifinals on Friday.
D-B (32-6) advanced to its first state title game appearance since 1973. The Tribe will play Bearden, which won 62-44 over Lebanon, inside the Murphy Center on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“We wanted our guys to attack and we told them to get downhill and maybe we could get a mismatch at the rim,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said of the winning play. “Malachi just made one heck of a play. I think I lost my breath that whole possession. When he went up for the shot, it was like one of those blackout moments.
“It’s one of those things that you dream about and talk about, but you never realize that you’re going to be in that situation.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT wins in OT at the buzzer, 70-69, to beat Bartlett in the 4A state semifinals. @dbtribelive @JackBrowder3 Shot goes by Malachi Hale. pic.twitter.com/QwAmEMgFQ6— 5Star Preps (@5StarPreps) March 18, 2022
“I was trying to dish it to Brady (Stump), but he was covered up,” Hale said. “I waved him off and I saw I had a mismatch. I was looking for a back cut and it wasn’t there, so I put it up.”
At the end of regulation, Bartlett’s Terrence Jacobs Jr. hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to tie the game at 61. D-B did not attempt to inbound the ball, opting instead to play the extra period.
In overtime, the Panthers (34-7) built a four-point lead, 65-61, behind their cutting and slashing guards — Jacobs and Class 4A Mr. Basketball finalist Amarr Knox — with 1:50 remaining.
The Tribe appeared to be facing another heartbreaking loss after repeatedly come so close during the program's long history, but the Indians battled back and Stump hit a massive 3-pointer to cut the lead back to one.
“I was just glad we could cut it back to one point,” Stump said.
After the teams traded buckets down the closing stretch, a Knox layup with 15 seconds left put Bartlett up by one and looked like it might be the dagger.
Hale and the Indians had the answer.
D-B’s Jonavan Gillespie impressed in scoring a team-high 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He made all five of his shots from 3-point range.
“I felt good from the start,” Gillespie said. “I feel good about these goals, so they better get a hand up tomorrow.”
The Indians got 13 points from Jack Browder and 11 from both Stump and Carter Metz.
Hale finished with just five points, but his last bucket will go down as one of the greatest shots in D-B lore.
D-B had 10 assists but hurt itself with 17 turnovers.
“Our guys bought in,” Poore said. “I can’t say anymore about it. They believed and they executed the game plan far better than a game plan could’ve been executed.
"(The Panthers are) athletic, long and presented a lot of problems, but when we watched Beech and Bartlett the other day, we said we wanted Bartlett because we wanted a challenge of playing a Memphis team.”
Knox finished with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting and Jacobs netted 18. The Panthers, who committed 13 turnovers, had won 24 straight and hadn't lost to an in-state public school all season.
With Bartlett eliminated, there won't be a Shelby County boys basketball team playing for a state title in Division I for the first time since 1995.
“Basketball is getting better across the state,” Poore noted. “We’ve got players, too, and the other corner of the state often gets forgotten, but I’m glad we could come down here and show that we’ve got guys who can play.”
The Indians have one state championship, winning it all in 1945. D-B finished as runner-up in 1955, 1957, 1961 and 1973.