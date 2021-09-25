WISE — Jaevon Gillespie had a career day Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore, a Greeneville graduate, rushed for a career-best 166 yards and four touchdowns to lead Virginia-Wise to a 33-7 South Atlantic Conference win over Carson-Newman at Carl Smith Stadium.
The win was the Cavaliers’ first over the Eagles in the teams’ three meetings on the gridiron as well as a big SAC victory for a young team that suffered a 44-9 league setback against Mars Hill last weekend.
UVA Wise coach Dane Damron talks about Saturday's 33-7 @SAC_Athletics win over Carson-Newman pic.twitter.com/bnXiLNjPCX— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 26, 2021
“It’s real important,” UVA Wise coach Dane Damron said. “Winning is hard. It’s hard to win, but you’ve got to win to learn how to win.
“This is a good win. Our kids accepted the challenge. On Sunday of last week, we had a lot of upset people, myself included. It was good to see our kids come out and play with a lot of composure.”
RUNNING AWAY
For Gillespie, it was a special day.
UVa Wise's Jaevon Gillespie, of Greeneville, talks about his career day of 166 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns against Carson-Newman Saturday. pic.twitter.com/wuKPP9HfCY— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 26, 2021
“I was just trusting my line being patient,” he said.
The running back had touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 13 yards to complement an 80-yard third-quarter sprint down the right sideline and into the end zone.
“I saw them over-pursuing, so I cut it back, they missed me and I took off,” Gillespie said.
SETTING THE TONE
UVA Wise (2-2, 1-1) set the tone from the opening kick and kept Carson-Newman (0-3, 0-2) off balance for most of the game.
UVA Wise’s defense allowed only 228 yards, led by Deandre Williams’ 13 tackles that included one sack and a tackle for loss. The Cavs also got a sack and 10 tackles, three for a loss, from redshirt junior Joel Burgess.
UVa Wise's defense had a big day Saturday in a 33-6 win over Carson-Newman. Joel Burgess, with 10 tackles - 3 for loss - was a big reason for that pic.twitter.com/8tskovo5CD— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) September 26, 2021
“We prepped for this week after a tough loss,” Burgess said. “There was a lot we had to change and we had to be strict disciplined for sure. And I feel like we really brought it this week.”
Burgess said the defense was able to answer the call no matter what the Eagles threw at it, including three different quarterbacks.
“We adapted and overcame adversity. At first we thought they were going to run the ball a whole lot. They ended up throwing the ball a lot,” Burgess said. “Then they changed quarterbacks. I feel like our D-line really put the pressure on them and so did our quarterbacks.”
THE NUMBERS
UVA Wise racked up 446 yards.
Quarterback Lendon Redwine, a Dobyns-Bennett alum, connected on 25 of 34 passes for 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Devin Heckstall caught three passes for 88 yards, and Darrien Newton had four receptions for 43 yards and the TD.
Carson-Newman’s Lamarcus Brown completed 5 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and kept the ball 14 times for 21 yards. The Eagles’ lone score came in the third quarter on Brown’s 58-yard pass to Braxton Westfield.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action Saturday. UVA Wise hosts Lenoir-Rhyne and Carson-Newman goes to Barton.
