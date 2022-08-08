BEN HUR — Lee High’s football program made some big strides last year in returning to a competitive program.
The Generals broke a 26-game losing streak last year by knocking off Rye Cove halfway through the season.
Lee finished the year by splitting its final six games of the regular season and made its first postseason appearance in many years.
There are plenty of reasons for the Generals’ modest success last season.
New coach Joey Carroll brought a new attitude and enthusiasm to the program.
The Generals’ defense was vastly improved and recorded two shutouts in Lee’s four victories.
The offense also put up big numbers with young skill players.
Quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft passed for 1,631 yards and 18 touchdowns in his freshman year, while running back Grayson Huff had 1,223 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns.
Top receiver Brayden Hammonds had six receiving touchdowns and 515 reception yards.
Pendergraft, Huff and Hammonds are all back this year and will be vital cogs in the Generals’ offensive machine.
While the three skill players will likely grab the headlines, a more quiet group of players will be another big reason for any success the program will have this year.
“Up front, our entire line, all those guys have a chance to be pretty good,” Carroll said.
With an experienced O-line that consists of senior Ethan Brock at tackle, sophomore Logan Moore at guard, junior center Casey Mooneyhan, senior guard Carson Willis and sophomore tackle Hayden Hobbs with extra help from freshman Jarron Shuler and senior Chancellor Wilder, Carroll feels confident in his offensive line.
“Those are the seven that I really feel good about,” the coach said. “We feel really good with all of those guys.”
Carroll is not the only one that feels confident about Lee’s offensive line.
As the Generals’ quarterback, Pendergraft is excited about the work the offensive line has put into the offseason.
“They’re something else,” Pendergraft said. “They’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason.
“They’ve gotten bigger and gotten stronger. I think they’re going to hold up real good this year.”
The big men up front will have plenty of tests playing in the always-competitive Mountain 7 District.
The Generals open up the regular season on Aug. 26 against district rival Union.
Carroll is only in his second year as coach of the program, but he’s well aware of the challenges Union presents for his team.
“If you’ve got any flaws, you’re going to see them immediately. You’re going to see some things you need to work on,” the coach said. “Bullitt Park is a tough place to play, and there’s only a handful of teams that have done it.
“It’s a rivalry. So no, it’s not a hard task to find motivation in the offseason.”
