With each block and tackle, Fletcher Gibson is carrying on a family tradition.
The West Ridge football standout is preparing for his senior season at the brand-new high school in Blountville. Gibson is coming off a season at Sullivan South where he was an all-state selection, following in the rather large footsteps of his grandfather and great uncle.
Gibson, whose 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame is nicely suited for football, said his grandfather’s accomplishments came into focus when he arrived at South as a freshman.
“My freshman year when I came into the stadium and saw a plaque with my granddad’s name on it, I realized he was a pretty big deal,” said Gibson, who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines. “My family had a tradition with football, and that got me started.”
Pat Carter played for East Tennessee State University from 1960-63. The right tackle earned All-American honors and was elected to ETSU’s Hall of Fame in 2000. Carter went on to play professional football for the Charleston Rockets and later coached multiple sports at Sullivan South.
Gibson’s great-uncle, Ronnie Mendheim, was part of ETSU’s famous Grantland Rice Bowl team. In the 34-14 win over Louisiana Tech and star Terry Bradshaw, the Bucs’ linebacker sacked the future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback five times.
“My granddad is a big part of the reason I play football,” Gibson said. “He died before my parents met, so I never got to know him personally. But I always try to make him proud. That’s why I wear this number (75).”
Gibson is well on the way to carving his own niche in the football world. He is expected to be one of the best linemen in Northeast Tennessee this season and has drawn college interest from VMI, Charleston Southern, Centre College and Emory & Henry.
“I do have hopes to play college ball,” said Gibson, who carries a 3.9 GPA. “I have been going to a lot of camps and visiting colleges. It’s a long process, but it’s fun.”
THE INTANGIBLES
West Ridge head coach Justin Hilton said he’s counting on Gibson for more than just plays on the field.
“He’s a natural leader,” Hilton said. “He was chosen as a captain and it was unanimous. You don’t get that very often.
“He’s a special kid who is respectful and does things right on and off the field. He’s somebody you want to be out in front of your program.”
Gibson said being a leader requires a certain quality.
“In order to be a good leader, you have to be a good follower,” he said. “I had plenty of practice with good leaders from years before, coaches and players. I’ve been able to make the transition to leader because of them.”
HOW HE GOT THERE
Gibson said the line has always been a home for him.
“I’m not built to play anything else,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve never been anything else.”
Hard work from the get-go has been Gibson’s calling card.
“It starts in the weight room in the winter and runs into the spring,” Gibson said. “You get that strength to where you can push people around, and then getting the endurance to do it for four quarters.
“And then you have to execute. And the coaches have done a phenomenal job. Coach Carl Davenport has made us strong and Barry Jones has done a great job, stepping in as line coach. They have really improved us a lot.”