ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season.
The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years.
ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season.
The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years.
After back-to-back Mountain 7 District championships and a run to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals last season, the Falcons have over 60 players on the roster this season and look to be at or near the top of the district again.
Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said the increase of about 30% in players on the squad is a clear indication of the success of the program in the last few years.
“You have some success and guys want to come be a part of that,” Amburgey said. “We tell our guys, ‘If you’re going to work as hard as we do to be successful at football and win football games, we’re going to have fun,’ and we do that.
“Our guys know we’re going to play hard, we’re going to practice hard, and we’re going to have fun doing it.”
With five players from last year’s team suiting up on Saturdays to play college football, the Falcons are looking at a lot of holes to fill.
Four starters return on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. But Amburgey said returners are quality players and leaders.
Linemen Eli Singleton and Kadin Hounshell, both seniors, are back on offense and defense, along with senior safety Jack Ferguson.
Also back is senior Dasean Lucas, a senior who anchors both the offensive and defensive lines.
He’s started in every Abingdon football game since his freshman year and returns as the reigning defensive player of the year in the Mountain 7 District.
“He’s a hard worker, a weight-room guy, and he’s dominant up front,” Amburgey said of Lucas. “He’s a really good football player.”
Lucas is ready to get back on the field with his teammates.
“We want to win the district and then win the region. We’ve been working hard, and we’re ready for it,” Lucas said.
Continuing the success that the Falcons had last year is the key, the senior said.
“We’ve just got to build up from that,” Lucas said. “Keep the same work ethic in practice. Our coaches are ready. They’re going to have us prepared for anything.”
The Falcons will get a chance to see how they perform against quality competition soon when Abingdon participates in a three-team jamboree Saturday at Emory & Henry with Virginia High and Bluefield.
The Falcons play Blacksburg and Glenvar on Aug. 19 in a jamboree at Blacksburg before opening regular-season play on Aug. 26 against Mountain 7 District foe John Battle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.