Falcons looking for another strong season

Abingdon senior Dasean Lucas has started every game for the Falcons since his freshman season.

 P. KEVIN MAYS/Kingsport Times News

ABINGDON — Abingdon is coming off one of its most successful years in the program’s history, and the team is looking for more success this season.

The Falcons finished 12-2 last season and won its first regional championship in football in 42 years.

