JOHNSON CITY — For the second Sunday in a row, the East Tennessee State baseball team had a huge output.
The Bucs had 17 hits in a 14-4 victory over Wagner to take the weekend series at Thomas Stadium. It was quite the production for the Bucs (5-1), who scored 15 runs in Saturday's win over the Seahawks (1-5).
In fact, the Bucs have scored in double digits in five of their first six games, including 14 runs against Northern Kentucky the previous Sunday.
“I was most impressed with how we didn’t play well Friday and that resulted in a loss, but we bounced back to tie and win the series,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “We did exactly what we needed to. (Hunter) Loyd pitched well, we swung the bats well and we scored and added on. That’s what good teams do. I’m happy with what they’re doing right now.”
The Bucs went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position and had seven two-out RBIs. Their nine extra-base hits included home runs by Bryce Hodge, Leo Jiminian and Kyle Rachels.
Jiminian finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. He belted a two-run homer in the third inning on an inside fastball from Jake Toporek.
“I was hitting middle outside and then he challenged me,” Jiminian said. “I couldn’t refuse the challenge. When they throw the challenge, you either take the challenge or you don’t.”
Designated hitter Noah Webb was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Tommy Barth was 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Ryan McCarthy and Garett Wallace also had two hits each.
Wagner, a liberal arts university on Staten Island and part of the Northeast Conference, had five hits. Mike Ruggerio gave the Seahawks a little to cheer for in the final inning with a monster shot to deep center field.
PITCHING IN
Loyd (2-0) struck out 10 for the second straight Sunday. The senior right-hander gave up two hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings.
Daulton Montagna faced one batter in the sixth before giving way to Matt Bollenbacher. Nathanial Tate fanned two in the eighth and Nathan Hickman closed it out in the ninth.
Frankie Wright (0-2) allowed five hits and four runs in the first inning and took the loss.
VOLS UP NEXT
ETSU plays at Tennessee on Tuesday. First pitch at Lindsay Nelson Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m..
The Bucs are excited to face the challenge of the Vols, who are No. 17 in the Baseball America college rankings.
“That’s always fun to go there and play,” Pennucci said. “Those guys can make you better. I feel we always go in there and compete. It’s a great matchup.”
Kirby Connell, a junior reliever for the Vols and the younger brother of David Crockett basketball coach Cody Connell, is expected to see action.