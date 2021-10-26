ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the Southern Conference by the coaches and fifth by the media in polls released Tuesday during the league’s media day at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
Chattanooga topped both polls and Furman was second. The Mocs had seven first-place votes and 77 points overall in the coaches’ voting, which had the Paladins with 71 points and two first-place votes. The Bucs were third with 59 points, one more than Mercer.
Hayden Brown, a graduate forward for The Citadel, was the preseason player of the year. ETSU landed two players — senior guard David Sloan and redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer — on the preseason all-conference team.
First-year ETSU coach Desmond Oliver has six players back — including Ty Brewer, Vonnie Patterson, Charlie Weber and Silas Adheke — from last year's 13-12 team.
The former Tennessee assistant coach said he doesn’t worry about the polls and recalled when the Vols were predicted to finish near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference prior to the 2018-19 season but reached the SEC Tournament final.
“I saw the rankings. None of that means anything,” Oliver said. “Quite frankly, in 2018, when I was at Tennessee, they picked us 13th in the SEC.
"That’s coaches who thought they saw this team last year and it will look like this year’s team. They don’t really know. No coach in the league knows who is going to do what until you go do it.”
COASTAL TRANSFER
Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports posted on Twitter that Coastal Carolina transfer DeAnthony Tipler has committed to ETSU. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged more than 26 minutes per game and was the Chanticleers’ second-leading scorer last season at 13.4 points per game.
Oliver couldn’t comment on the news because of NCAA regulations but did list what appeals to him with recruits and transfers.
“They have to have the size, skill, IQ and feel. In the event they don’t have the size, they have to have the A-B-C-D of basketball,” Oliver said. “They have to be kids that want to graduate, kids who have a high passion for basketball. I want high-character kids. I do not want characters who are in the news for the wrong reasons.
"The kid who has faced some adversity, people maybe thought he wasn’t good enough. Maybe it’s a high school kid or a juco kid that transfers. That drive sparked our Tennessee team.”
MOCS FAVORED
Chattanooga was the heavy favorite in both polls, also getting 18 of the 21 first-place votes from the media. Led by all-conference guards David Jean-Baptiste and Malachi Smith, coach Lamont Paris is hoping his team takes the positive from the high expectations.
“There’s first and last and neither means anything,” Paris said. “If I had one that I wished people picked us, I’m glad they picked us first. It means that something is going well somewhere. It will be good motivation for the guys to be in a spot where they’ve been recognized. They know the competition will be fierce every game with other teams wanting to prove the pundits wrong.
“We’ve got a mature group with an average age of 22.5 years old, a far cry from four years ago when we were the youngest team in Division I basketball. It will be fun for them and I’m looking forward to seeing how they respond.”