JOHNSON CITY — Hunter Loyd struck out 10 batters through five innings and the East Tennessee State baseball team completed an opening-weekend sweep of Northern Kentucky on Sunday at Thomas Stadium.
Loyd receiving had plenty of run support, including a pair of massive home runs from designated hitter Noah Webb, in the Bucs’ 14-3 romp.
ETSU has won 10 of its past 12 opening-weekend series.
“We got some good starting pitching and had some good guys in the bullpen,” said Bucs coach Joe Pennucci. “Hunter was great today. He was able to command a lot of stuff. His breaking ball was working well and he got a couple of other pitches working. A big credit to him.
“We scored early and often and answered back when we needed to. Everything went well.”
Garrett Wallace rapped a two-run double to open a seven-run stretch for ETSU (3-0) over the second and third innings. The Bucs scored three more times for the inning ended.
Webb then opened the third by clobbering a fastball an estimated 450 feet to center before Justin Hanvey’s RBI single capped the surge.
Northern Kentucky (0-3) got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning against Brady Jones, ETSU’s fourth pitcher. Right-handed batter Noah Fisher blasted a two-run homer over left and lefty Treyvin Moss followed by turning on the next pitch and sending it over the fence in right.
But ETSU answered in a big way with seven runs in the bottom frame, including Webb’s three-run blast over left field, a Wallace RBI triple and an RBI double by Kyle Rachels.
“I had some struggles in the preseason so I was just trying to catch a barrel,” Webb said of his homers. “I saw some fastballs pretty flat and got the barrel out. I just got out in front of them and sent them out. The fastball, that’s my favorite pitch.”
Webb went 2-for-4 with the four RBIs and Wallace was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Both scored three times. Ashton King, Jared Paladino and Leo Jiminian also had two hits each, part of the Bucs’ 14 for the game.
Loyd (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk. Walker Trusley and Trevor Hanselman followed with a scoreless frame each before Jones found trouble in the eighth. Nathan Hick- man closed out the game by striking out four of the six batters he faced.
NEXT UP
ETSU heads to Virginia Tech for a 4 p.m. on Tuesday.