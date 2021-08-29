BULLS GAP — No script. No stuntman. John Schneider put the pedal to the metal during “Bo’s Extravaganza” at Volunteer Speedway.
The actor best known for playing Bo Duke in the “Dukes of Hazzard” raced in Saturday’s Open Wheel Modified feature as part of the track's “Bo’s Extravaganza.” His orange No. 01 machine was painted like the General Lee from the hit TV show known for its car chases, jumps and big crashes.
After qualifying 14th out of 17 drivers on the four-tenths-mile dirt oval, Schneider’s found himself in a big crash on lap 11. Caught in the middle of two faster cars, the car to Schneider’s inside hit the left front tire on No. 01, launching it in the air. The contact also popped the tire on Schneider’s car, causing him crash into the inside wall on the frontstretch.
Although disappointed that his damaged car was eliminated from the race, Schneider was still smiling after his 14th-place finish.
“I guess he caught my tire so I saw underneath his car,” Schneider said. “There’s no reason I should see underneath the car unless something is bad. So I’m thinking, ‘That’s bad.’ All of a sudden, my left front tire blew and then I headed toward the wall. I thought, ‘That’s worse.’
“But it was great. I want to do it again right now. I was thinking, ‘Please, let this car still run. I’m going back out.’ It was not meant to be, not tonight.”
Up front, Wayne Rader of Parrottsville took the lead from Kentucky racer Brandon Kinzer on lap 3 and led the rest of the 20-lap race. Sevierville driver Chad Ogle finished second with Kinzer third. Brad Dyer and Jeff Hamby rounded out the top five.
Schneider finished two positions behind his wife, Alicia, who drove a black No. 00 machine.
PRO LATE MODEL
Cory Hedgecock captured the win in the American Pro Late Model Series Food City 40, the headline race of the night.
Driving the black No. 23, Hedgecock stalked leader Matt Long’s orange No. 55 over the first part of the 40-lap feature before making the pass for the lead on lap 16. Hedgecock, a Loudon driver, led the rest of the way, fending off a challenge from Gatlinburg racer Mack McCarter near the end.
“We were able to grab some brown (dirt) real low at the bottom of (turns) 3 and 4 and we were able to turn the car better than anybody else,” Hedgecock said. “The car was real maneuverable so we will take the checkered flag and move on to the next one.
"I love racing at Volunteer Speedway. Nine times out of 10, this place is really racy and it was that way tonight.”
Newport's Josh Henry finished third, followed by Virginia driver Logan Roberson and Sevierville’s Rusty Ballenger.
Trey Bayne, younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, was making his second Late Model start. The Knoxville driver won a heat race, started ninth in the feature but finished 21st after retiring with ignition problems.
CLASSIC
Marcus Mays had been knocking on the door of a first victory in the Classic division over the last several weeks. He knocked that door down Saturday night, driving his white No. 12 machine to victory in the 20-lap feature.
The Greeneville driver had to outrun a pair of tough competitors in Mac Lockhart, the previous week’s winner, and his uncle Bobby Mays, a five-time Volunteer Speedway track champion, to get the hard-earned win.
The race highlighted the steady improvement of Marcus Mays throughout the season. Much like the famed Allisons in NASCAR or the Unsers in IndyCar, Marcus has raced against both his uncle and his father, Jeff, much of the season.
His dad didn’t get to race Saturday night, but it was still a special victory against a small but tough field of competitors. Johnson City's Charles Bates and Kentucky racer John Stevens, multi-time winners at the Bulls Gap track, rounded out the top five.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Wayne Rader, driving the No. 01 car with the “Smokey and the Bandit”-style Pontiac Trans-Am hood, won for the seventh time this season in the Sportsman Late Model division.
Rader, another Parrottsville driver, held off a tough challenge from Knoxville's Adam Mitchell at the end of the 20-lap race. Michael Boyd finished third.
Tracy Wolfe of Bean Station drove his No. 11 Camaro to the Street Stock win. Wendell Williams finished second and Colby Long was third.
James Burnette was the winner in Front Wheel Drive with Daniel Tate and Raymond Fusion taking the other podium spots.