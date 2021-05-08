KINGSPORT — Three one-thousandths of a second.
That’s the margin of victory by which Dobyns-Bennett freshman Brayden Simpson edged D-B senior Tylar Tesnear in the 110 hurdles Saturday during the 41st Watauga Orthopaedics/Times News Relays at the Crowe-Coughenour Track.
The photo finish gave Simpson his first career win over his teammate in the event.
Simpson recorded a winning time of 15.773 and Tesnear finished in 15.776.
Saturday's 41st annual running of the Watauga Orthopedics - Times News Relays proved to be a good day for Dobyns-Bennett senior Tyler Tesnear.
Tesnear praised his younger teammate, saying: “You better be looking out for him.”
Later in the meet featuring top track athletes from throughout Northeast Tennessee, Tesnear came back to win the 300 hurdles in 41.12.
The win was a good one for the senior, although the mark was short of what he was looking for.
“I was a little bit slower. I was expecting a PR (personal best). It was a windy day so I think it slowed me down a little bit,” Tesnear said.
Sullivan South’s Austin Riner finished third behind Simpson and Tesnear in the 110s, and Daniel Blake Workman and Thomas Dowdle, both of Science Hill, finished second and third in the 300s.
Tesnear also ran a leg on the Tribe’s 4x400 relay team that finished second behind Science Hill and won the Teddy Gaines Award for Most Outstanding Running Events Athlete.
Science Hill’s team of Workman, Jacob Bailey, Tatum Mackie and Nick Daniel took the gold medal in 3:29.72, edging the D-B relay comprising Tesnear, Bryson Gilliam, Alex Kitzmiller and Hayden Lipford (3:31.04).
OTHER RUNNING WINNERS
Other winners in the boys’ running events were:
• 100 — Jaden Stevenson, Greeneville, 11:09.
• 200 — Emmett Watson, Science Hill, 23:23.
• 400 — Morgan Leach, Greeneville, 52:30.
• 800 — Evan Bruce, Daniel Boone, 2:04.45.
• 1,600 — Conner Wingfield, Daniel Boone, 4:18.45.
• 3,200 — Mason Sanders, Sullivan Central, 10:01.49.
• 4x100 relay — Greeneville (Mason Gudger, Keelen Lester, Jayquon Price, Stevenson), 43.41.
• 4x200 relay — Science Hill (Workman, Watson, Kevin Aldridge, Baylor Brock), 1:32.81.
• 4x800 relay — Daniel Boone (Evan Bruce, Luke Mussard, Carson Sells, Conner Wingfield), 8:10.55.
DOUBLE DIP
Daniel Boone junior Eli Penix won both the shot and discus in Saturday's Watauga Orthopedics - Times News Relays.
Daniel Boone’s Eli Penix had solid throws to win both the shot put (54-9.5) and the discus (145-6).
The junior said he’s been working on improving his technique throughout the season.
“Today I just worked on shooting the shoulder and getting a good lift on the disc,” Penix said. “Throughout the whole entire season I’ve had good throws as far as power is concerned, but I really need to emphasize on throwing the middle.”
Penix won the Kevin Mitchell Award for Most Outstanding Field Events Athlete.
Other boys field event winners Saturday were David Crockett’s Xavier Poore in the high jump (5-10) and Sullivan South’s Austin Riner in the long jump (20-3).
ANOTHER CLOSE ONE
Distance running phenom Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High seemed set to break the meet record in the girls’ 3,200, but the sophomore fell just shy.
Arrington recorded the winning time at 10:41.33, missing the 10:41.20 that Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia ran in 2018.
Arrington won the Jennifer Cannon Award for Most Outstanding Running Events Athlete.
Sullivan South's Madison Cowan, a Tennessee Tech signee, used Saturday's Times News Relays as a good test for the upcoming sectional and state meets.
Sullivan South’s Madison Cowan won the Krista Hare Most Outstanding Field Events Athlete award after winning the long jump (16-11) and finishing second behind D-B’s Samantha Degrace in the high jump (5-2).
Cowan, who has signed to compete for Tennessee Tech next spring, also won the triple jump competition on Friday.
She said competing in the meet will help prepare her for next weekend’s sectional championships at Science Hill.
“It’s great with the competition out here getting me ready for the bigger meets,” Cowan said.
In other field events Saturday, Unicoi County’s Shelby Miller won the shot put (33-10) and D-B’s Olyvia Fleming took the gold in the discus (94-0).
Winners in other girls running events were:
• 100 — Kaiya Simmons, Elizabethton, 12.65.
• 200 — Riley Fritts, Tennessee High, 26.30.
• 400 — Halle Scott, David Crockett, 1:03.73.
• 800 — Patricia Chellah, Daniel Boone, 2:25.
• 1,600 — Maggie Bellamy, Tri-Cities Christian, 5:24.13.
• 100 Hurdles — Degrace, Dobyns-Bennett, 15.78.
• 300 Hurdles — Emily Eppard, Greeneville, 47.30.
• 4x100 relay — Science Hill (Katelyn Green, Mary Reed, Aleah Evers, Taylor Dixon).
• 4x200 relay — Science Hill (Ella Adams, Reed, Lindsey Taylor, Dixon).
• 4x400 relay — Science Hill (Lindsey Taylor, Reed, Anna Smith, Adams).
• 4x800 relay — Dobyns-Bennett (Autumn Headrick, Katie Wood, Macee Pickup, Emma Baker).