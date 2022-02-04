JOHNSON CITY — The jury is no longer out.
How much so? Has Science Hill ever been on the wrong end of a mercy-rule clock? On its home court?
That’s what Dobyns-Bennett did to the Hilltoppers on Friday night at The New Gym.
The Indians hammered the Hilltoppers, outscoring them by 35 points over the second and third quarters en route to an 82-47 victory that clinched the Big 5 Conference boys basketball championship.
It was the Langston-Douglass Commemorative Game, remembering the old high schools in Johnson City and Kingsport before integration.
D-B (22-5, 7-0) ended a 15-game winning streak for the Hilltoppers (24-4, 5-2). Both of Science Hill’s league losses were to the Tribe.
“We played extremely well,” said Indians coach Chris Poore. “It was a rowdy crowd and we knew there would be a lot of energy. That’s what our team feeds on. I felt our guys were extremely focused defensively to make things difficult on them. And we had an unbelievable night shooting the ball. You’re not going to shoot the ball that well every night, but it’s a lot of fun when you do.”
Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip didn’t mince words or make excuses.
“They had an outstanding shooting night,” Cutlip said. “It’s a difficult matchup. You get out there and try to guard the 3, and then they beat you to the basket. They’re very skilled and very good. And we played poorly.”
On the girls’ side, D-B overcame an early deficit and earned a 48-39 win to clinch a share of the Big Five title.
OFFENSE ON DISPLAY
All of D-B’s ample supply of offense was on display. The Indians just kept taking turns bursting to the basket for layups or scoring from the perimeter.
D-B made 8 of 12 shots from behind the arc in the first half and finished the game with 10 3-pointers.
Jack Browder led the Tribe with 19 points but got plenty of help from Jonavan Gillespie, who had eight of his 16 points in the second quarter.
“I was feeling it, so I know the rest of my teammates were feeling it,” Gillespie said. “We were just hitting shots. We don’t believe they can guard our guards, so we were taking them. It was all just working like that.”
Carter Metz started strong and kept going, adding 15 points to D-B’s cause. Malachi Hale was also tough, totaling 13 points.
Not only did D-B build the big halftime advantage, the Tribe also benefited from a technical foul as the coaches and players were leaving the court at halftime. Jonavan Gillespie made both technical free throws to start the third quarter, and teammate Jack Browder followed with a stickback on the ensuing possession for a 50-28 lead in the opening seconds of the second half.
With 5:44 to go in the third quarter, the score was 57-30 and the writing was on the wall. By the end of the period, D-B led 76-39 and the running clock went into effect.
It was so much the Indians’ night that Browder nonchalantly flipped a running one-hander from 30 feet after the buzzer that hit nothing but net.
Science Hill leading scorers Jamar Livingston and Keynan Cutlip were held 20 points below their combined season average. Livingston finished with 15 points and six rebounds while Cutlip totaled eight points and seven assists. Michaeus Rowe added eight points.
LADY INDIANS FIND GROOVE
Bill Francis had the defensive plan. Caroline Hill aggressively led the offense, slicing to the basket and complementing that part of her game with mid-range jumpers.
The D-B coach put his team in a 2-3 zone, Hill exploded for 22 points, and the combination was too much for Science Hill.
“We really wanted to beat this team,” Hill said. “We had the power to do it, and we practiced to do it. That willpower gave us the energy to go, and I was glad we could do that as a team.”
The Lady Indians (15-11, 5-1) clinched a tie for the Big 5 championship.
“We thought it was our best chance,” Francis said. “With (Colleen) Coughlin being out, and with our size we knew (Nae) Marion and (Kathryne) Patton could really be a problem for us.”
The Lady Hilltoppers (13-10, 3-3) simply couldn’t knock down shots consistently from the perimeter. They had a chance to open a big early lead while D-B was cold offensively but couldn’t get it done.
Science Hill led 15-7 midway through the second quarter, but D-B scored 22 of the next 26 points for a 29-19 lead midway through the third quarter. The eight-minute stretch defined the game.
Olivia Doran played a key role for D-B, scoring 12 points on offense and also coming up with several defensive gems along with dishing out assists.
Marion was the top performer for Science Hill, racking up 21 points.
REMATCH ON TAP
Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill will meet again Thursday in Kingsport.