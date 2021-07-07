JOHNSON CITY — For Gavin Cross, it wasn’t about winning or losing but just enjoying the ride as a member of Team USA.
Cross, the former Tennessee High and current Virginia Tech standout, was on the short end along with his Stars teammates in a six-inning 5-2 decision against the Stripes in an exhibition baseball game for the Collegiate National Team on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“I think their team takes it a little more serious than us,” Cross said. “But we’re definitely having fun and just enjoying each other. We’re just soaking it in with the team we have and how good these players are.”
The summer series moves to Bristol, Virginia, for Thursday’s 7 p.m. start at DeVault Stadium. Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
CROSS PATH
Cross is coming off a standout season at Virginia Tech. He became the first Hokies’ freshman in program history to be chosen to the All-ACC first team. The outfielder and first baseman led the team with a batting average of .345 and a slugging percentage of .621.
“Before the year I just wanted to be consistent and stay healthy,” Cross said. “And I had the same mindset each and every game.”
THE GAME
The Stripes took the lead in the top of the second inning. Brock Jones caught up with the first pitch he saw from Carson Whisenhunt and drove it over the right field fence for a 1-0 lead. It was the third homer of the exhibition season for the Stanford University sophomore.
After a run scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game, the Stripes took command with a four-run fourth inning.
Texas Tech freshman Jace Jung got things rolling by ripping a solo blast over the right field fence. The Stripes manufactured a run when Sean McLain (Arizona State, R-Fr.) stole second and Daniel Susac (Arizona, Fr.) raced home for the successful double steal.
Jordan Sprinkle, a freshman from UC Santa Barbara, made it 5-1 by cracking a two-run double.
FIGHTING BACK
The Stars had a solo answer in the bottom of the fourth. Brooks Lee (Cal Poly, R-Fr.) pounded a home run over the left-center field fence to cut the deficit to three runs.
LEADERS
Jung and McLain each had two hits for the Stripes. McLain stole two bases.