COEBURN — Eastside returns only two starters on its offensive unit heading into the season, but veteran football coach Mike Rhodes said Friday he could not pick two better players to build around.

Rebuilding is a key word around the Spartans’ camp, but veteran quarterback Jaxsyn Collins and receiver Eli McCoy provide the building blocks.

Watch Now: Collins, McCoy serve as foundation for rebuilding Spartans

Eastside coach Mike Rhodes.

