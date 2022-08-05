Watch Now: Collins, McCoy serve as foundation for rebuilding Spartans

COEBURN — Eastside returns only two starters on its offensive unit heading into the season, but veteran football coach Mike Rhodes said Friday he could not pick two better players to build around.
Rebuilding is a key word around the Spartans’ camp, but veteran quarterback Jaxsyn Collins and receiver Eli McCoy provide the building blocks.
Collins returns after building impressive numbers last season.
In his first year as the team’s signal-caller, he threw for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for three more scores. The stellar effort earned him first-team All-Cumberland District honors.
“Jaxsyn is a smart kid,” Rhodes said. “He’s able to read things and having that year under his belt has really helped him. He made some mistakes and had some growing pains, but he also showed some signs of what he can be and he has a chance to be really special.”
Collins lost a couple of big-time playmakers, Jordan Gray and Ethan Hill, from last season. Nevertheless, the senior is confident with the team the Spartans will field.
“I feel pretty good,” Collins said. “We’re young, but we’re connecting and we’re ready to go.”
Collins said last year he dealt with a learning curve but hopes he’s learned from his mistakes and feels better prepared for the QB role this season.
“It took me a few games to get used to it, but this year I’m ready to throw the ball and run the ball,” Collins said.
Despite a young receiving corps, Collins still has some prime targets in McCoy and Cobe Collins.
McCoy’s 6-foot-5 frame offers a big target.
“He’s a pretty good athlete. He’s just a go up and get it guy,” Collins said.
McCoy is one of the squad’s 10 seniors but one of only a few with valuable playing experience.
Still, he says the Spartans will be ready to roll when the season rolls around later this month.
“We’ve got room for improvement. We’re going to fill those gaps this year. It’ll come through,” McCoy said.
While Collins was learning to play quarterback last year, McCoy said he was learning how to catch the ball from a left-handed passer.
“It throws you off at first, but you get used to it,” McCoy said. “When he first came, it was different, but you get used to it.”
GETTING STARTED
The Spartans will get some preseason action on Aug. 12 with a trip to John Battle for a benefit game and on Aug. 19 with a benefit contest at Hurley.
Eastside kicks off the regular season on Aug. 26 with a road trip to face Wise County rival Central.
The Spartans begin Cumberland District play on Sept. 30 at home against J.I. Burton.
