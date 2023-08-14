Mallory Durham has the opportunity of a lifetime come the end of the month.
The 13-year old slugger from Coeburn qualified for the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby national finals on Aug. 24 in historic Williamsport, Pennsylvania, during the Little League World Series.
“Mallory is always calm and she never gets nervous,” mother Mari said. “She just observes her surroundings and gets a game-plan in her head. This was a goal of hers for this year.”
Durham — who has been playing softball since she was 4 years old — was third at the East Regional held in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium.
“Mallory grew up at the ball field almost,” she said. “Her big sister Maya played, too, so she’s been doing this for a while.”
What made it even more special was the fact that the qualifier for the regional was held in Coeburn.
“Coeburn Little League hosted the main derby that sent her to regionals in Kansas City,” Mari said. “She competed against nine other girls and came in third. She also competed in a MLB junior home run derby in Cincinnati in June and you had to be the regional winner to go on, but she got beat by two home runs.”
One can only imagine what the emotions were like for mom during the run to Williamsport.
“The derby that was held at Kauffman Stadium was super cool,” she said. “I got to see her on the big screen. All the staff and everyone that helped put it on did a fantastic job. We had family come in from Oklahoma and, of course, had family and friends watching live. It was a great feeling.
“Besides being nervous for the both of us, it’s been great. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The top four from the two regionals — eight total for baseball and softball — automatically qualified to the finals at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport. There were over 5,000 participants in the softball competition nationally.
The event will be broadcast later on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
“Just being there and taking in the moment is special,” Mari said. “Getting to experience this with her is something we both won’t forget. It’s a special moment and I’m so proud of her and her achievements.”
Durham has recently become a part of a trend in Coeburn of softballers making it to the national finals. In 2021, Brooklyn Rutherford won the national competition.
Durham is the third Coeburn girl to make the finals in the last four years.