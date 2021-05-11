GATE CITY — Gate City’s hits doubled Wise Central’s hits on Tuesday.
In the end, however, Central managed to push one more run across the plate to take a 6-5 Mountain 7 District softball win.
Wise Central held off Gate City with a 6-5 Mountain 7 District 🥎 win Tuesday. Coach Allison Shortt knows every game will be a close one this season. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/iykX6EeTpc— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 11, 2021
“You’ve got to add every inning,” Central coach Allison Shortt said. “That’s our game plan is to add every inning and we’re on our way.”
Sophomore Lexi Baker helped the Lady Warriors (3-1, 3-1) add a hit and some runs to the third inning.
Trailing 2-1 going into the frame, Central got a hit from Emily Sturgill before Taylor Cochran reached on an error. One out later, Baker stepped to the plate and delivered a three-run homer to put the Lady Warriors ahead for good.
“We came out slowly and then they told me, ‘You’re going to get you one,’ ” Baker said of her homer.
Wise Central's Lexi Baker smacked a 3-run homer to help the Lady Warriors to a 6-5 🥎 win over Gate City Tuesday. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/Gg8lslB1Qz— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 11, 2021
The sophomore said her shot came on a pitch that was straight down the middle.
The Lady Warriors added two runs in the fifth when Katherine Hopkins delivered a two-RBI single that scored Sturgill and Bayleigh Allison.
FIGURING IT OUT
Gate City had a 2-1 lead after the first inning but fell behind in the third following Baker’s smash.
The Lady Blue Devils (1-3, 1-3) lost their third straight despite having opportunities to win each game.
In this one, Gate City outhit Central 12-6 but stranded nine baserunners and struggled on defense with three errors.
“It’s been the same story for us for three games,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “We’ve just got to get it figured out.
“When we have people on base, we can’t leave them on base. And then we can’t give up the error play followed by a big hit by them.”
Noe said for her team it’s a case of gaining confidence and making the plays.
🥎 Gate City out-hit Wise Central 12-6 Tuesday, but stranded 9 base runners in a 6-5 loss to the Lady Warriors. GC coach Cara Noe talks about the game. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/O7eWfAwGcK— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 11, 2021
“Once we figure that out, we’re going to be OK. We’ll be OK, but we’ve got to realize we can’t help them out any on the offense,” she said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Sturgill finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Allison had a solo homer in the first.
Gate City freshman Makayla Bays went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. The Lady Blue Devils also got two hits apiece from Kiersten Quillen, Addie Gibson, Abby Davidson and Kia Baker.
UP NEXT
Central is back in Mountain 7 action on Thursday with a home game against Abingdon.
Gate City is slated to travel to Lee High on Friday for another league game.