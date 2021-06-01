WISE — Familiar foes will meet Wednesday for the Region 2D girls tennis championship.
Mountain 7 District champion Wise Central will host district and region rival Gate City in a 4 p.m. match at the Gilliam Tennis Complex.
“They’re absolutely one of the best programs in our area,” Central coach Angie Duncan said of Gate City. “It’s going to be a good match. Winner takes all tomorrow, so hopefully we can be on the winning side of things.”
Central advanced to the regional final with a 5-1 semifinal win over Lebanon on Tuesday. Gate City beat host Graham 5-2 in the other semifinal.
Wise Central beat Lebanon 5-1 Tuesday in the Region 2D girls tennis semifinals. Central coach Angie Duncan talks about Wednesday's championship match with familiar for Gate City. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/LeerWeNwiB— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 1, 2021
STILL UNBEATEN
Tuesday’s win kept Central’s record perfect in its nine matches this season.
Wise Central defeated Lebanon 5-1 Tuesday in the Region 2D semifinals. Top seed Hannah McAmis won her match 6-3, 6-0. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/HgsM0hgoVe— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 1, 2021
No. 1 player Hannah McAmis took a 6-3, 6-0 win over Lebanon’s Ava Deckard. Kally Hughes, Sydney Linkous, Jaida Meade, Abby Duncan and Kylee Mullins also picked up straight-set wins for the Lady Warriors.
“It was a lot of hard work, but I felt like we’ve worked all year to get to this point,” McAmis said. “Tomorrow is going to be even harder with Gate City, but I think we’re ready for it.”
DOUBLE TEAM
In Bluefield, Gate City’s Amelia Jennings, Macy Dishner, Audrey Williams and Kayli Dunn recorded wins to give the Lady Blue Devils a 4-2 advantage going into doubles play.
Jennings and Dishner then clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles, saying afterward that they felt stronger in the second set.
“We just knew that we had to keep pushing,” Dishner said.
Jennings agreed with her partner, adding that falling behind 2-1 early in the second set was a motivator.
Gate City's Macy Dishner, left, and Amelia Jennings won their doubles match over Graham's Ann Gray Perdue & Lauren Puckett 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday to clinch a Lady Blue Devils 5-2 win in the Region 2D semifinals. pic.twitter.com/boFkaxzidC— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) June 1, 2021
“I felt like, ‘We shouldn’t be behind right now.’ And I was like, ‘We’ve got to get it together.’ Full speed ahead, I guess,” Jennings said.
BURTON GIRLS TAKE REGION 1D TITLE
J.I. Burton pulled out a 5-4 win over Thomas Walker in Tuesday’s Region 1D girls championship match.
Burton will travel to Region C champion Auburn next Monday to compete in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals.
Burton got singles wins from Naomi Shortt, Grace Owens and McKinleigh Lane. Dannah Salyer, Julie Woodard and Savannah Smith won their matches for Thomas Walker.
In doubles play, Salyer and Gibson won the battle at No. 1, but the teams of Owens and Fields and of Ingle and Lane clinched the win for the Lady Raiders.
JOHN BATTLE BOYS MOVE ON
John Battle’s boys advanced to the state semifinals with a 5-0 victory Marion in Tuesday’s Region 2D team final.
The Trojans will play at Region C champ Radford next Monday.
ABINGDON DOUBLES TEAMS ADVANCE
Abingdon’s boys and girls doubles teams won their semifinals Tuesday and advanced to Wednesday’s Region 3D championship at Virginia Tech.
The duos of Dillon McReynolds/Tristan Hicks and Lauren Wimmer/Lauren Goodman will play for state titles.