GLADE SPRING — Wise Central overcame a slow start Friday with some speedy backs to put up big points in a five-team football jamboree at Patrick Henry.
Playing under a scrimmage format that gave each team 10 offensive plays, Central battled Lebanon to a scoreless tie before opening up its big-play attack on Castlewood with four touchdowns in a 24-6 win over the Blue Devils.
In the night’s other matchups, Patrick Henry blanked Hurley 6-0, Hurley beat Lebanon 6-0 and Patrick Henry capped the action with a 24-6 win over Castlewood.
LEARNING CURVE
Central coach Jason Mullins said the scrimmages were typical preseason events. Mullins said he saw some positives and some negatives to conclude a tough week for his team.
“In 20-some years of coaching football this was probably one of the most miserable weeks we’ve had,” Mullins said. “We had kids sick, it rained just about every day. It was just a bad week to prepare, but it’s elements that we can’t control that’s out of our hands.
“When we play like a unit, I think we can do some good things. But I think that was few and far between tonight. But that’s preseason.”
Mullins was pleased with the effort of Alec Gent. The senior rushed for 147 yards on five carries, including touchdown runs of 70 and 67 yards.
Gent struggled to find yardage against Lebanon and early on against Castlewood. He said he had to slow down his game a bit.
“There were problems at the beginning of the game trying to find the holes,” Gent said. “I just had to slow down and make sure I was seeing what I had to see and break when I had to break.
“Once you get out in the open field, you only have to make one move and turn on them jets.”
As far as defense, Mullins said the Warriors still have plenty to work on.
“We’re still trying to play a whole lot of kids just to find out who the players are,” the coach said. “We knew that coming in. We’ve been spoiled for the last three years. We’ve got a handful from last year and we’re trying to fill in all around it.”
Castlewood struck first against the Warriors when Forrest McConnell connected with Slade Castle for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Blue Devils first-year coach Bubba Edwards said folks can expect to see his team move the ball through the air.
“We’re going to throw the ball,” Edwards said. “We’re going to chuck it around. We’ve got some guys that can run, we’ve got some guys that can catch and we’ve got two quarterbacks that can throw.
“It’s no secret we’re going to spread it out and see what happens.”
Edwards said his team is still a work in progress and defensively the Blue Devils have to make the plays.
“We’ve just got to wrap up. We’ve got to learn gap assignments and hopefully we can clean those things up and get better every day,” he said.
The Warriors also got a 70-yard scoring sprint from Dane Elkins and a 62-yard touchdown run from Talan Yates.
REBELS ROLL
Patrick Henry got two quick scores from Jay McFail in the matchup with Castlewood. McFail scored on a 67-yard run and a 5-yard carry.
The Rebels also got a 24-yard touchdown run from Cam Godspell and a 70-yard TD pass from Alex Brown to Landon Steele.
The Blue Devils scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Houchins to Castle.
