GLADE SPRING — Wise Central overcame a slow start Friday with some speedy backs to put up big points in a five-team football jamboree at Patrick Henry.

Playing under a scrimmage format that gave each team 10 offensive plays, Central battled Lebanon to a scoreless tie before opening up its big-play attack on Castlewood with four touchdowns in a 24-6 win over the Blue Devils.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos