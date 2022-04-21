GATE CITY — Ridgeview was set to make a dramatic come-from-behind win Thursday.
That was before Gate City’s Brendan Cassidy made a circus-like catch in left field and Eli McMurray sat down Ridgeview batters in order in the seventh inning to preserve a 5-4 Mountain 7 District baseball win at the Scott County Sports Complex.
HIGH DRAMA
Trailing by a run in the top of the sixth inning with two outs and runners at first and third, Ridgeview batter Brandon Beavers hit a screaming shot into left-center field.
The ball had just enough air under it to give Cassidy room to make a diving attempt, and the junior made an ESPN “SportsCenter Top Ten”-worthy catch to keep the Wolfpack from scoring at least two runs.
“I didn’t really expect it. I just jumped and caught it,” said Cassidy, who moved from the infield to the outfield at the start of this season.
On a dive that stretched him out parallel to the ground, Cassidy made the catch, hit the ground and came up with the ball for the third out of the inning.
“I wasn’t going to dive and let it hit the fence,” Cassidy said. “I was going to get it if I couldn’t get to it, but I knew I could get to it.”
The catch was literally a game-changer.
“That’s about the best catch I’ve ever seen in a high school game,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “It saved the game. The tying run was on third, the go-ahead run was at first. They score if he misses that.”
Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley couldn’t help but be impressed.
“We had a chance and that kid lays out and makes that play,” Stanley said. “We were going to score two on that and take the lead. It was just an awesome play.”
CLOSING THE DOOR
Following Cassidy’s dramatic catch, McMurray took the mound in the seventh for Gate City (4-8, 3-5) and picked up his first save of the season. He retired the three batters in order, two by strikeout.
McMurray was also solid with his bat, finishing 3-for-4.
“We came through and played as a team tonight. We hit the balls at the plate and made some plays in the field,” he said.
The win was only the second by the Blue Devils in their last seven games. But it’s something that can be built upon, McMurray said.
“It’s good to get that winning feeling back and maybe get on a roll,” he said.
John Little picked up the pitching win and went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Gate City.
Brady Fleming, Cannon Hill and Hunter Goodman had two hits apiece for Ridgeview (4-8, 1-6).