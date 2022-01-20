BIG STONE GAP — Union completed its third consecutive day of a Mountain 7 District push and came out with the same results: a win.
The Bears (10-4, 5-0) played their sixth boys basketball game in seven days, including district games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Union answered the call this time with a 65-46 win over Ridgeview (12-2, 2-2), which lost its second Mountain 7 game in as many days.
Bears coach Zack Moore said his team was up to running a gauntlet of games, one that’s scheduled to conclude Friday against Lee High.
“Our guys are tough and a lot of them know this is their last go-round,” Moore said. “We’re trying to make it a special season and our first goal is to win the district. And that’s good, because what we’ve got left is district games.”
Among the players looking to make it a special season is senior Bradley Bunch, who led the Bears to the VHSL Class 2 championship last season on the way to being named the state player of the year.
NCAA prospect Bradley Bunch,of Union surpassed the 1,000-point mark in Thursday's win over Ridgeview @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/FCQsaEivcp— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) January 21, 2022
Bunch scored 24 points to surpass the 1,000-point mark Thursday, while also pulling down 18 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
A late bloomer his sophomore year, Bunch then endured a shortened junior season because of the pandemic. So reaching 1,000 points at this point of his career is a special mark for an amazing player, Moore said.
“He’s really good. He’s really good and he’s a great teammate,” Moore said.
Bunch is getting looks from a variety of schools, among them Tennessee, Tusculum, Emory & Henry, Virginia-Wise and Roanoke.
Right now though, Bunch said he’s focused only on finishing his senior season strong.
“It’s been a good year so far,” he said.
Noah Jordan finished with 17 points and Malachi Jenkins added 13 for the Bears.
Ridgeview got 15 points from Chantz Robinette and 11 from Austin Mullins.
LADY ’PACK WIN SECOND STRAIGHT
In the girls’ game, Ridgeview kept its Mountain 7 record perfect with a 60-46 win over the Lady Bears.
The win was the second in as many days for Ridgeview (13-2, 4-0). Union (8-5, 1-3) has lost three straight: to Gate City on Tuesday, Wise Central on Wednesday and Ridgeview on Thursday.
“Union’s tough,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “They’ve run the gauntlet these past three days and they still have enough legs to come here and battle.”
Brooklyn Frazier scored a game-high 24 points to power Ridgeview to the victory.
Ridgeview's Brooklyn Frazier scored 24 points in Thursday's girls 🏀 win over Union. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/txope7UOHy— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) January 21, 2022
“I try to come in to win every game as a team and that’s our main goal this year,” Frazier said.
“We have all the confidence in the world in every game all the time.”
Hailey Sutherland was a blocked shot short of a double-triple for the Wolfpack, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine redirections.
Union got 15 points from Abby Slagle.