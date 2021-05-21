GRAY — The power-packed Daniel Boone softball team needs no help in scoring runs.
Give the Lady Trailblazers an extra out or two and trouble is likely right around the corner.
Boone exploding for 10 unearned runs over the third and fourth innings and crushed Powell 11-3 in a Class AAA sectional contest Friday to punch its first ticket to Murfreesboro in nine years.
“We want to keep the other team close because eventually we think our batting lineup can get to pitchers,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Hats off to our kids swinging the bat, especially Savannah (Jessee).”
Next week Boone (34-11) will make its first trip to state since finishing as Class AAA runner-up in 2012.
“It’s great,” Jenkins said. “Our goal was to get to the state tournament. For our coaching staff as a group, it will be our first time down there.”
THE STANDOUT
Jessee was front and center for the Lady Trailblazers. She drove in five runs on two bases-loaded hits, a single and double.
“On the single it was middle in and I barreled it up,” Jessee said. “I knew I had to tie the game. It was a big game and I had confidence I could do it.
“On the double, they figured out I was hitting the inside pitch well. I had a long at-bat and fouled off a lot. I was expecting the outside pitch and I drove it that way. It was all for my team. And I’m super excited to go to the tournament.”
Jenkins said Jessee’s big day was a product of hard work.
“She had been hitting the ball hard, but right at people,” Jenkins said. “She took extra batting practice, and today she knocked in five runs.”
HOW IT UNFOLDED
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady 'Blazers got an extra out on a mishandled bunt. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jessee collected the first of her two big hits, cracking a two-run single to tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Boone got three straight baserunners without a hit — two errors sandwiched around a hit batter — and built a 4-3 lead it never relinquished.
The next batter reached on a fielder’s choice where everybody was safe, and Boone led 5-3.
After a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, Boone made two straight outs without scoring. But Jessee stepped to the plate and delivered again. She mashed a double into right-center field, clearing the bases for an 8-3 lead.
Kyleigh Bacon’s bloop single made it 9-3. The cake was ready and Dannah Persinger put her signature on the icing by cranking a two-run homer to center field to cap the eight-run inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
Maggie Hillman surrendered a homer and three runs over the first two innings before taking command. Hillman finished with an eight-hitter, allowing three runs and overcoming six walks while striking out three. She battled her way through a 128 pitches on the mid-80-degree evening.
Bacon had two hits and Persinger drove in a pair of runs. Briley Mesusan was a thorn in Powell’s side, reaching base and scoring three times.
Powell avoided a confrontation with Boone slugger Maci Masters, walking her three times.
Alaina Watson had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers (36-9).
FINAL THOUGHT
“Our kids don’t quit. They play with effort from top to bottom. It’s everybody right now. We’re playing as well as we can play," Jenkins said.