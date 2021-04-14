OAKWOOD — One week after getting beat at the line by his teammate for the district title, Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was not going to let Wednesday’s Region 1D cross country championships at Keen Mountain Park be close.
Gibson ran a smart race, hanging back in the pack and surging into the lead late, eventually capturing the individual title in 17:06.76 for the 3-mile course.
“I felt really good about my race today, especially cutting off about a minute from last week,” Gibson said. “My plan was to hang back, not get caught out in the front and save it for about a mile to go.
“Like Dylan (Ingle) said last week, we’re all a family and cross country is a wonderful sport.”
With Gibson as the low stick, the Blue Devils captured another regional team title, tallying 23 points and having three boys make the all-region team.
Thomas Walker captured second by amassing 51 points and was led by Waylan Ball’s sixth-place finish (18:08.16).
The top two teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team in each race qualified for the Class 1 state meet next Friday in Salem at Green Hill Park.
The three individuals were runner-up Kaleb Elswick from Grundy (17:14.93), Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins (third; 17:17.43) and Honaker’s Mitchell Campbell (fourth; 17:20.62).
Elswick jetted out to the front, building a comfortable lead by halfway, but on the second time around, Gibson chipped away at the gap.
With a mile to go, Gibson — who is also a two-time state wrestling champion — made his move and pulled away to win by eight seconds.
“Since we do a lot of conditioning anyways, my summers are just running and lifting,” Gibson said.
In the girls competition, Grundy won the team title with 26 points, barely outdistancing Rural Retreat by eight.
The Lady Wave also had the individual champion in Jessi Looney, who covered the course in 21:51.18.
“At first, I felt good, and then it started feeling pretty bad, but I pushed through,” Looney said. “It was really awesome to win the team title today, and I’m proud of the team.”
The top three individuals representing the region at the state will be Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore (second; 22:28.06), Eastside’s Gracie Cress (fifth; 23:10.21) and Patrick Henry’s Zoe Davenport (eighth; 23:32.17).