GATE CITY — John Battle softball pitcher Hannah Jo McReynolds changed her game-day routine a bit Thursday.
Not her pitching routine.
Instead she changed her hitting routine.
When an assistant coach told her Gate City would try to work the outside corner on her when she was at the plate, she took him seriously.
Changing her routine paid off.
She powered a grand slam in the third inning to lift the Lady Trojans to a 6-5 Mountain 7 District win over Gate City.
The change in routine started early.
McReynolds got out of bed early and made it to school Thursday morning.
John Battle's Hannah Jo McReynolds talks about her grand slam that helped the Lady Trojans to a 6-5 🥎 win over Gate City Thursday. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/DfHkVguGt9— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 7, 2021
“I took about 200, 250 outside hits. That’s all I worked on this morning before school,” McReynolds said. “Then I took a nap in my car for 10 or 15 minutes and then went to school.
“It’s been a long day, but hard work pays off.”
GOING YARD
McReynolds was not the only John Battle player to show some power at the plate in the third inning.
The Lady Trojans (2-0, 2-0) scored all six of their runs in the frame and all came from three home runs.
In addition to McReynolds’ homer, Battle got solo shots from Logan Leonard and Eden Wallace.
🥎 John Battle defeated Gate City 6-5 Thursday after a 6-run, 3-homer 3rd inning. Battle coach Hannah Cress talked about the win. pic.twitter.com/FfrSl27kXw— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 7, 2021
“Our big hitters came alive, finally,” Lady Trojans coach Hannah Cress said. “They were way ahead of the ball their first time through. But I knew once they settled down and they really tapped the ball up that they would come alive today.”
Battle won the 2019 Mountain 7 softball crown and was the preseason favorite this year.
Cress said that means her team has to bring its best every game in a very competitive district.
“We’re going to get everyone’s best day in and day out. It’s just who wants it more,” Cress said.
McReynolds finished 2-for-3 at the plate with her grand slam and four RBIs.
Logan Singleton also went 2-for-3 for the Lady Trojans.
FIGHTING HARD
Gate City (1-1, 1-1) jumped ahead early by scoring two runs in the first inning. But the Lady Blue Devils fell behind 6-2 in the third.
Gate City coach Cara Noe talks about the Lady Blue Devils 6-5 loss to John Battle in Mountain 7 District 🥎 action Thursday. Battle scored all 6 runs in the 3rd inning on 3 home runs. @tnsportslive pic.twitter.com/QI58PRpTjI— Kevin Mays (@kevmays) May 7, 2021
Coach Cara Noe’s Lady Devils continued to chip away at Battle’s lead the rest of the way scoring one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“I was proud to see us just not fold at 6-2,” Noe said. “We left too many runners on base. That’s the ball game. We left too many people on base.”
Abby Davidson led Gate City’s offensive attack going 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo homer and a double.
Addie Gibson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three runs for the Lady Blue Devils, while Kiersten Quillen was 2-for-4.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Friday with Gate City hosting Ridgeview and Battle at home against Lee High.